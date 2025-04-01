Deluxe Merchant Services Partners with SchoolAuction.net to Power Seamless Fundraising Payments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a strategic partnership with SchoolAuction.net, a leading provider of auction and event management software for schools and nonprofit organizations. Through this collaboration, the secure, scalable payment processing with Deluxe integrates with SchoolAuction.net’s comprehensive fundraising platform to create a seamless giving experience for communities nationwide.

By integrating Deluxe Payments Platform directly into the SchoolAuction.net platform, schools and nonprofits can now accept credit and debit card payments with greater ease and security—whether online, in advance, or live during fundraising events. This collaboration empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce manual work, and increase their fundraising potential through real-time, reliable payment solutions.

“Our mission has always been to make fundraising easier and more effective for schools and nonprofits,” said Roger Devine, Founder of SchoolAuction.net. “With Deluxe Payments Platform as our payment partner, we’re able to offer our clients best-in-class processing tools, stronger security, and a more frictionless experience for donors.”

The integration of Deluxe Payments Platform ensures PCI-compliant transactions, transparent pricing, and fast deposits, giving organizations the confidence and efficiency they need to focus on what matters most: their mission.

“This partnership with SchoolAuction.net is a natural fit,” said Brian Mahony, President, Merchant Services at Deluxe. “Together, we’re empowering mission-driven organizations with the tools they need to process payments confidently, increase donor engagement, and elevate their fundraising efforts. It’s another example of how Deluxe is helping communities thrive by enabling secure and efficient commerce.”

The integrated solution is now available to all SchoolAuction.net customers.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About SchoolAuction.net

SchoolAuction.net is dedicated to simplifying nonprofit and school fundraising by providing user-friendly technology and exceptional customer support. The company envisions a world where fundraising is more accessible, transparent, and effective, enabling organizations to focus on their mission rather than the logistics of fundraising. Schools and charities can learn more at https://schoolauction.net/