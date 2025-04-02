WNS Extends Strategic Engagement with Delaware North

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has extended its strategic engagement with Delaware North, a global leader in entertainment and hospitality services. As part of the extension, WNS will continue to enable the transformation of Delaware North’s finance function and unlock efficiency savings through innovative digital offerings.

WNS has co-created a shared services model with Delaware North to consolidate the organization’s diverse finance function. In order to drive process efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase compliance, WNS implemented APTrac, an AI-enabled Accounts Payable (AP) platform. APTrac automatically captures, validates, and categorizes invoice data, improving accuracy and speed while reducing manual intervention in the approval and payment process. WNS also deployed advanced digital solutions to enhance efficiencies across Finance & Accounting processes including billings, payments, cash management, audit, and general ledger.

“Our long-standing relationship with Delaware North is a testament of what can be achieved through collaborative effort and a shared vision for a future-ready finance function. As we embark on this next phase of our journey together, we're committed to harnessing the power of AI and digital solutions to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation for Delaware North,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Our relationship with WNS has been a cornerstone of Delaware North Finance’s digital and operational transformation journey,” said Chris Feeney, Chief Financial Officer at Delaware North. “Their expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to excellence have enabled us to unlock immense value while driving scalability and efficiency.”

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses.



