Nex-Tech Wireless Selects TNS for TDM-to-IP Network Modernization Service

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced that Nex-Tech Wireless, a wireless network operator in Kansas, has selected TNS to finalize its transition of its remaining TDM-based connectivity to IP. By implementing a fully managed service, TNS will work with Nex-Tech Wireless to deliver a seamless TDM-to-IP migration that can help to reduce operating costs, enhance network reliability and strive to achieve 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliance.

The transition from TDM to IP challenges carriers of all sizes - particularly Tier-2 and Tier-3 carriers facing end of life support for TDM platforms, a shrinking pool of qualified TDM technicians, supply chain issues and unpredictable costs. The FCC-mandated STIR/SHAKEN and the potential for new revenue streams with IP circuits add to the urgency and complexity of the migration process.

“We are pleased to build on our long-standing partnership of more than two decades with Nex-Tech Wireless as they further advance digital transformation efforts to elevate the subscriber experience,” said Seth Walton, General Manager of TNS Communications Market. “By utilizing TNS Voice Transit, Nex-Tech Wireless can phase out costly legacy TDM circuits, strive to achieve 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliance and gain more network predictability through a stable pricing model.”

TNS Voice Transit can help carriers transition from TDM to IP. Key capabilities include:

TDM Replacement: Carriers can have the potential to realize cost savings, eliminate dependency on local exchange carriers (LECs) and expand to new markets with a fully managed service supported by TNS’ operations team.

Carriers can have the potential to realize cost savings, eliminate dependency on local exchange carriers (LECs) and expand to new markets with a fully managed service supported by TNS’ operations team. Phased Evolution to IP: The 5-step process provides a seamless integration, allowing risk mitigation and roll out of the new solution in a controlled manner.

The 5-step process provides a seamless integration, allowing risk mitigation and roll out of the new solution in a controlled manner. Traffic Routing: Provides low-cost voice routing, a strategic partnership with voice hub providers and an extensive reach through a single contract.

Provides low-cost voice routing, a strategic partnership with voice hub providers and an extensive reach through a single contract. Fraud Mitigation and Analytics: Call analytics that allow TNS to monitor daily call events and detect robocall activity.

“Nex-Tech Wireless considers TNS a trusted partner due to its ability to address evolving communications needs and provide connectivity solutions that help us improve our subscriber experience,” said Jon Lightle, President & CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless. “TNS Voice Transit will enable us to continue those efforts by finalizing our years long transition to an all IP architecture, allowing us to more effectively respond to current and future regulations as well as support customer facing improvements in technology.”

To find out more about how TNS Voice Transit can help carriers migrate from legacy TDM equipment to IP infrastructure, visit tnsi.com/solutions/communications/numbering-routing.

About TNS

TNS’ supports network transformation through connectivity and interoperability solutions that simplify networks, open new revenue opportunities and empower global connections. TNS’ connectivity and network solutions are designed for maximum diversity and routing efficiency and reduce resource use with trunk signaling. Working with TNS allows carriers to reduce the complex and expensive engineering involved in managing network operations while helping to future-proof networks and enhance scalability. For additional information visit: https://tnsi.com/resource-center/communications/.

About Nex-Tech Wireless

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless provider offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas. Nex-Tech Wireless' mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.ntwls.com or call 1-800-621-2600.