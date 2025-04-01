Insigneo Partners with Luma Financial Technologies to Upgrade Structured Note Product Capabilities and Advisor Efficiencies

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo, an international wealth management firm at the forefront of advisor-centric innovation, has partnered with Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), a prominent provider of structured product and insurance technology, to elevate its structured note capabilities and further streamline advisor workflows. Through the adoption of Luma’s market-leading technology, Insigneo is now upgrading its existing offerings with real-time trade data, advanced reporting tools, and a streamlined solution that supports each stage of the product lifecycle.

This strategic move marks an important step in Insigneo’s growth, equipping its advisors with a more agile, robust, and intuitive approach to managing structured notes. Luma will be seamlessly integrated into Alia, Insigneo’s proprietary web-based ecosystem of solutions designed to enable investment professionals to manage their practices more efficiently and effectively.

With Luma’s unified solution, Insigneo advisors can access a robust suite of tools—including education modules, portfolio tracking, trade execution, and automated insights. Its seamless integration with Insigneo’s infrastructure provides advisors with real-time visibility into their structured product activity, while also enabling that data to enhance other key areas of Insigneo’s platform. With real-time data eliminating upload delays, enhanced reporting delivering actionable insights, and automated emails keeping users informed, Luma empowers Insigneo advisors to streamline their workflows and better serve their clients.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Insigneo and supercharge their structured note digital capabilities,” said Rafa Salvatierra, Head of Americas at Luma Financial Technologies. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to empower financial advisors with cutting-edge technology, and can’t wait to fuel Insigneo’s digital evolution, unlocking fresh opportunities for growth.”

Pablo Ortega, Director, Head of Latin America and Issuer Relations at Luma Financial Technologies, added, “Luma is designed to remove complexities from structured note discovery and management, and Insigneo’s advisors will benefit from the enhanced tools Luma offers. We’re excited to support them in delivering greater transparency, flexibility, and access to cutting-edge solutions for their clients.”

Insigneo’s integration and use of Luma’s Product Marketplace, Lifecycle Manager, and Learning Center, underscores the scale of this collaboration, engaging all of their advisors from the outset. With a shared advisor-first approach, Insigneo’s users are now equipped with the most intuitive tools available to seamlessly structure, price, and execute customized investment strategies - enhancing efficiency and client outcomes.

“Integrating Luma’s technology marks a significant milestone for Insigneo and our advisor network,” said Vicente Martin, Managing Director and Head of Structured Products at Insigneo. “By focusing on improving the advisor experience, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions and personalized support, meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

The deployment of Luma's comprehensive and award-winning technology across Insigneo's network signals a new era of efficiency and innovation in financial services. For more information on Luma Financial Technologies and their digital solutions, visit www.lumafintech.com.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class independent wealth management platform. With over $27 billion in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 250 investment professionals serving over 31,000 clients.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Insigneo also has offices in New York, Houston, Uruguay, Puerto Rico and other international locations. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.