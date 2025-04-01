The Preiss Company Completes Milestone Five-Property Recapitalization

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Preiss Company (TPCO), a leading national student housing owner, developer, and operator, announces the successful recapitalization of a five-property student housing portfolio. This transaction marks the largest single deal in Preiss’ history, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.

“The recapitalization of these five properties not only reinforces our national presence but also allows us to implement cutting-edge enhancements that will add value to the properties while improving the resident experience.” Share

Collectively, these communities represent nearly 3,700 beds within TPCO’s portfolio and are strategically located in high-demand student housing markets, serving students at The University of Texas at Austin, North Carolina State University, Texas State University, The University of Florida, and Indiana University, respectively.

Amenity & Common Area Upgrades

As part of the recapitalization, all five properties will receive targeted renovations to amenity and common areas. Planned upgrades include new modern furniture, updated finishes, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. These enhancements are designed to elevate shared community spaces and enrich the overall resident and leasing experience.

Major Interior Renovations for Select Properties

In addition to amenity and common area upgrades, several communities in the portfolio will also undergo significant interior unit renovations. Planned improvements include modern cabinetry, updated flooring, contemporary fixtures and hardware, sleek lighting packages, and new furniture—ensuring a refreshed, high-quality living environment.

Next-Gen Innovation

In tandem with physical renovations, each property will also undergo targeted technology upgrades that build upon existing infrastructure and integrate next generation smart home features. These include mobile-first access control with keyless entry, smart climate control thermostats, and real-time leak detection systems with proactive alerts. These enhancements are thoughtfully designed to improve security, energy efficiency, and convenience - delivering a more modern, connected and seamless living experience for residents.

Commitment to Innovation & Long-Term Value

“This transaction is a milestone for The Preiss Company and reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in and enhancing top-tier student housing communities,” said John Revington, Executive Vice President of Investments at The Preiss Company. “The recapitalization of these five properties not only reinforces our national presence but also allows us to implement cutting-edge enhancements that will add value to the properties while improving the resident experience.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

The Preiss Company continues to build on its momentum following a highly active 2024, during which the company executed over $778 million in transactional activity, including acquisitions, development starts, and recapitalizations. This latest deal underscores TPCO’s long-term vision of expanding its portfolio through strategic investments and best-in-class property management.

About The Preiss Company

Celebrating its 38th year, Raleigh, North Carolina-based, The Preiss Company specializes in the development, acquisition and management of conventional multifamily and off-campus student housing. The company is ranked in the nation's top 10 of the largest, privately held, student housing owner-operators. For more information, visit www.tpco.com.