CosmoLex and Rocket Matter Debut Automated Workflows for Busy Law Firms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CosmoLex and Rocket Matter, leading providers of legal practice management software in the ProfitSolv portfolio, today announced automated workflow capabilities as part of their cloud-based next-generation practice management solutions to help growing law firms manage and expand their legal business.

Automated workflows within Cosmolex and Rocket Matter help lawyers to work smarter, not harder, freeing up time for business development and client work. Share

Automated workflows are crucial for busy lawyers looking to succeed and grow their practice. By streamlining repetitive tasks, reducing human error, and improving efficiency, automation allows legal professionals to focus on high-value work, like client relationships and case strategy, while scaling their practices effectively.

“Automated workflows help lawyers to work smarter, not harder, freeing up time for business development and client work,” said Ajay Khatri, EVP and GM of ProfitSolv’s legal cloud division, which includes CosmoLex and Rocket Matter. “These enhanced automation features allow solo practitioners and small and midsize firms to compete with larger firms while maintaining a lean, profitable operation and reducing burnout.”

Users on CosmoLex’s Elite tier and Rocket Matter’s Pro/Premier/Elite tiers will enjoy benefits of the new automated workflows, including:

Time savings : Repetitive tasks can be tamed through document automation and templates, email and calendar management, and client intake forms that collect information, send agreements, and check for conflicts.

: Repetitive tasks can be tamed through document automation and templates, email and calendar management, and client intake forms that collect information, send agreements, and check for conflicts. Improved accuracy : Automated workflows reduce human errors by tracking deadlines, providing compliance alerts, and syncing tracked time with billing and invoicing.

: Automated workflows reduce human errors by tracking deadlines, providing compliance alerts, and syncing tracked time with billing and invoicing. Enhanced client experience : Increase retention through automated client updates, faster response times, and self-service portals.

: Increase retention through automated client updates, faster response times, and self-service portals. Boosted revenue : Firms can expand their revenue by handling more cases without increased overhead, and automated follow-ups can convert leads and even suggest up-sell opportunities.

: Firms can expand their revenue by handling more cases without increased overhead, and automated follow-ups can convert leads and even suggest up-sell opportunities. Smarter decisions: Refine processes through data-driven decision-making with analytics that include case outcomes and billing efficiency.

Khatri added, “This latest technology further enhances our cloud-based practice management platforms, which can potentially cut administrative workload in half. The benefits of automation are undeniable; firms that embrace automation will be best positioned for sustained growth and profitability.”

About CosmoLex

CosmoLex is the leading end-to-end fully integrated solution that lets solo attorneys and small law firms manage their practice, billing, and accounting with one login. Law firms running on CosmoLex can eliminate the need to maintain multiple programs because CosmoLex does it all – time and expense tracking, billing, business accounting, trust (IOLTA) accounting, calendaring, task, email and document management, and even a CRM – in a web-based application. The built-in client portal provides streamlined and secure client communications. And CosmoLexPay increases the ease and speed of receiving payments through compliant credit card processing. CosmoLex takes care of the entire legal practice, so lawyers can take better care of their clients.

About Rocket Matter

Rocket Matter helps law firms offer better client service and increase revenue by more than 20%. As a leading innovator in the legal software industry, Rocket Matter continues to trailblaze in the legal practice management space and helps firms scale. When law firms want to make more money, go paperless, or enhance their trust accounting, Rocket Matter helps them achieve those goals. With award-winning customer service and high compliance standards, it’s no wonder thousands of law firms swear by Rocket Matter.