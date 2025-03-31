Inspectorio Announces Data Partnership with Open Supply Hub to Enhance Supply Chain Transparency and Responsible Sourcing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered SaaS platform dedicated to driving quality, compliance, and transparency across supply chains, today announced a data partnership and integration with Open Supply Hub (OS Hub), a globally trusted source for accessible supply chain data. This collaboration marks a significant advancement toward greater transparency, traceability, and responsible sourcing within global supply chains.

Through this integration, Inspectorio users will gain direct access to OS Hub's comprehensive open data sets, providing critical insights to enhance supplier visibility and strengthen responsible sourcing practices. Businesses leveraging Inspectorio's AI-driven capabilities alongside OS Hub's transparent data will be better positioned to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and demonstrate accountability throughout their supply chain operations.

"This integration underscores Inspectorio’s mission to empower brands, retailers, and suppliers with holistic, actionable intelligence,” said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. “Collaborating with OS Hub enhances our capabilities to deliver unprecedented transparency and traceability, setting a new standard in supply chain accountability. We’re proud to work alongside OS Hub in shaping a more sustainable and responsible future for global supply chains."

"We are thrilled to see this integration go live,” said Natalie Grillon, CEO and executive director, Open Supply Hub. “The combination of Inspectorio’s AI-driven platform and insights with OS Hub’s open data approach is a great example of how service providers can come together to accelerate positive change and foster greater transparency across industries."

The integration is now available to all Inspectorio clients, marking a milestone in collaborative efforts toward sustainable, transparent, and accountable supply chain management.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About Open Supply Hub

Open Supply Hub is a non-profit platform powering the transition to safe and sustainable production, with the world’s most complete, open and accessible global supply chain map. With their users, they have mapped nearly 1 million production locations around the world, showing where global production is happening and who is connected to each location.

Open Supply Hub is used by some of the world’s best-known brands, as well as human rights, labor and environmental groups. Individually or together, those organizations can contribute, download, and search the data to spot opportunities, build partnerships, and drive investment and impact. By making collectively built supply chain data easy for anyone to work with, Open Supply Hub’s model is opening doors to new solutions, targeted investment, and more effective collaborations.

Open Supply Hub’s vision is to map all of the world’s production locations, transforming supply chain ecosystems for the 100+ million people working in them.