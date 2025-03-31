Motorola Solutions to Acquire InVisit, Cloud-Based Visitor Management Solution Provider

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InVisit, a cloud-based visitor management solution provider, based in Calabasas, California. The acquisition will expand Motorola Solutions’ cloud-native Avigilon Alta security suite for enterprise customers, helping to better tackle rising security threats on people, operations and assets in organizations worldwide.

InVisit offers a flexible and scalable solution to manage visitors across various sectors, including commercial offices, multi-tenant buildings, education and healthcare. The solution is designed to address the complexities and compliance requirements of large organizations with multiple locations.

“Managing visitors presents building teams with a myriad of operational and security challenges,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With this acquisition, we’re continuing to enhance the guest experience while delivering the clarity enterprises need to help keep people safe, places secure and operations running efficiently. And this is all with the flexibility, scalability and accessibility that a unified cloud-native suite can provide to organizations from any place at any time.”

InVisit helps organizations answer questions about a visitor's identity, whether they should be granted access based on a variety of factors including risk, and who is in the building in the event of an emergency; not just for employees and service providers, but for the constant flow of visitors.

InVisit streamlines many aspects of visitor management, including guest registration, guest access and host notification, and provides real-time insights on guest activity. It also improves safety and security through blocklist screening to help prevent unauthorized building access and can help to quickly identify and account for all visitors on site in case of an emergency.

“Joining Motorola Solutions is an incredibly exciting step for us,” said Steven Kim, CEO & CTO, InVisit. “This is a tremendous opportunity to realize the full potential of our technology, working with a global innovator and leader committed to comprehensive enterprise security.”

Upon closing, Avigilon Alta’s comprehensive enterprise security solution will integrate video security, access control, intercom system, 24/7 virtual monitoring, mailroom package management, wireless locks, and now, visitor management. InVisit is available in the Avigilon Alta App Marketplace, enabling simple flexibility for customers to add the feature to their enterprise security suite, which can be managed from their mobile device.

Motorola Solutions will be exhibiting its enterprise safety and security technologies at ISC West in Las Vegas, March 31 - April 4, located at stand 14059.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, following satisfaction of closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of the closing of the transaction, satisfaction of closing conditions, and Motorola Solutions’ ability to continue to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to close the transaction and successfully integrate and operate InVisit. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.