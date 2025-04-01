Victory Capital Closes on Transaction to Become Strategic Partner with Amundi

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed on its previously announced transaction with Amundi SA (“Amundi”).

David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital, said, “Closing this transaction, entering into 15-year reciprocal global distribution agreements, and forming our strategic partnership with Amundi are transformational events for Victory Capital. This immediately globalizes our business and gives us the opportunity to reach clients around the world.

“To replace the Amundi US name, we are reintroducing the Pioneer Investments brand to reinforce the long history of investment excellence by the investment professionals managing the various Pioneer strategies.”

In 2024, Pioneer Investments generated revenue of $544 million and positive net flows of $5.5 billion. As of February 28, 2025, they had $119 billion of Assets Under Management and year-to-date net flows were a positive $2.7 billion across their entire business. Investment performance remains strong, with 62% of mutual fund AUM rated 4- or 5-stars by Morningstar as of February 28.

“Our integration work has progressed nicely,” Brown continued. “We are increasing our net expense synergies target from $100 million to $110 million and expect to achieve these synergies sooner than originally anticipated. As of the close, we will have achieved approximately $50 million of net expense synergies and expect to achieve another $30 million of net expense synergies over the next six months. By the end of our first year of ownership, we expect to have achieved more than $100 million in net expense synergies with the remaining balance expected to be realized in our second year of ownership.

“We anticipate sales within the US and outside the US will remain strong for Pioneer Investments. Victory Capital strategies will soon be available for distribution throughout the Amundi global distribution network. We have initiated the registration process for numerous Victory Capital strategies in retail product structures conducive to sales outside the US. We anticipate launching these products in the future alongside the existing lineup of Pioneer strategies which are currently available.”

As part of the multi-faceted transaction and detailed in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on March 28, 2025, effective today, two Amundi appointees have joined the Victory Capital Board of Directors. The new appointees fill the prior Class III Director vacancy and replace Robert Hurst as a Class II Director. The total number of Directors remains at nine.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, and Victory Capital management team, I would also like to express our profound appreciation to Bob for his years of distinguished service since our public listing in 2018,” Brown added. “His industry knowledge and strategic insight have been instrumental in navigating our growth and success as a public company. We wish him continued success and fulfillment in the future.”

As consideration for the Amundi US business, Amundi becomes a strategic shareholder in Victory Capital and received a total of 17.6 million shares at closing, or 21.2% of fully diluted equity, inclusive of 4.9% voting interest. As the post-closing transaction adjustments conclude, additional shares are expected to be issued monthly, over the next six months, to Amundi in accordance with the contribution agreement whereby Amundi’s total equity interest is expected to reach 26.1%.

