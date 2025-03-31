BrainChip Extends Radar Intelligence Leadership Behind Partnership with Information Systems Laboratories

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced a partnership with Information Systems Laboratories, Inc. (ISL) to jointly promote and provide services for AI-based radar research solutions based on BrainChip’s Akida™ neural networking processor.

ISL specializes in the areas of advanced signal processing, space exploration, undersea technologies, surveillance and tracking, cybersecurity, advanced radar systems and energy independence. The company performs expert research and complex analysis, software and systems engineering, advanced hardware design and development and high-quality specialty fabrication for a variety of customers worldwide. As part of their partnership agreement, ISL will collaborate with BrainChip to develop advanced radar technology platforms spanning from drones to large systems.

“We have proven the efficacy of using BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic chip to implement some of the most challenging real-time radar/EW signal processing algorithms,” said Dr. Joseph R. Guerci, ISL President and CEO. “This was accomplished by combining ISL’s advanced RF Digital Engineering tools with BrainChip’s developer’s kit. This combination resulted in a low cost, size, weight and power (SWaP-C) solution for challenging edge computing applications in aerospace and defense.”

Guerci discusses artificial intelligence, neuromorphic computing and the future of technology in the national security sector with BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir as part of the latest “This is Our Mission” podcast available on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

BrainChip’s Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for edge computing applications. The company’s neuromorphic technology improves the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight and power & cost (SWaP-C)-constrained platforms such as military, spacecraft and robotics for commercial and government markets.

“As one of our first Early Access Program members, ISL has had access to dedicated engineering resources and support for our Akida IP to develop AI-based radar research solutions,” said Hehir. “Their desire to continue leveraging our neuromorphic computing capabilities by formalizing a technology partnership for future radar projects is a testament to our capabilities in delivering highly efficient AI with very high performance and extremely low power.”

