Carbon Robotics Introduces the First and Only Tractor Autonomy Solution with Real-Time Remote Supervision and Control

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Robotics, the leader in AI-powered farming, today announced the launch of Carbon AutoTractor, a breakthrough tractor autonomy solution. Powered by Carbon AI, Carbon AutoTractor is installed on existing tractors and is remotely monitored by Carbon Robotics operators, who handle interventions in real time to ensure seamless operation. Carbon AutoTractor delivers reliable, uninterrupted autonomous tractor operation—helping farmers increase productivity, reduce labor dependency, and scale operations.

Developed with direct feedback from farmers, Carbon AutoTractor addresses the key barriers that have prevented the widespread adoption of tractor autonomy: frequent stoppages requiring farmer intervention, complex supervision and management, and unreliable solutions not built for 24/7 production operations.

“Too often, autonomy in agriculture has been overpromised and underdelivered,” said Paul Mikesell, CEO and founder of Carbon Robotics. “We built Carbon AutoTractor to change that—by working closely with farmers every step of the way to design a solution rooted in simplicity, reliability, and the realities of modern farm operations. This is autonomy shaped by real-world experience, not just another tech experiment.”

Carbon AutoTractor delivers autonomy farmers can trust by combining two core components: the Carbon Autonomy Kit and the Remote Operations Control Center (ROCC). Unlike other autonomy solutions, Carbon AutoTractor is continuously monitored by trained operators who can intervene immediately when something unexpected arises—like debris, wildlife, or irrigation pipes. That means fewer stoppages, no in-field resets, and the confidence that work keeps moving, even when conditions don’t go as planned.

Simple to install and run, the Carbon Autonomy Kit is initially compatible with John Deere 6R and 8R Series tractors, requiring no permanent modifications and installation completed in less than 24 hours. Once installed, tractors can toggle between autonomous and manual operation as needed.

The system integrates seamlessly with Carbon Robotics’ LaserWeeder, automatically adjusting speed to optimize weeding performance based on weed type, size, and density—boosting coverage by up to 20% compared to manually operated systems.

“Carbon Robotics proved with the LaserWeeder that they know how to build and support real farming technology, and that’s why we trust them with Carbon AutoTractor,” said Brandon Munn, farm manager at Columbia Basin Onion LLC. “Now, with many of our tractors and LaserWeeders running autonomously with Carbon AutoTractor, we’re able to operate more hours, address labor challenges, and make night shifts safer and more reliable. This isn’t just automation; it’s a practical solution that’s fundamentally changing how we farm.”

Beyond precision weeding, Carbon AutoTractor autonomously performs ground preparation tasks, including tiling, plowing, cultivating, ripping, discing, listing, mulching, and mowing—eliminating the need for an in-cab driver.

The system features multiple layers of built-in safety, including RTK-accurate GPS, 360-degree cameras, radar-based safety sensors, and physical, remote, and mobile e-stops—all connected via a high-speed, low-latency satellite link for instant responsiveness and oversight.

With AI-powered decision-making, seamless integration across field tasks, and live operator surveillance, Carbon AutoTractor offers farmers a reliable, scalable path to autonomy. A flexible, pay-per-hour pricing model makes this technology more accessible and cost-effective.

At launch, Carbon AutoTractor is available to select farms in key U.S. regions, with plans to expand availability in the future. To learn more or sign up for updates, visit: https://carbonrobotics.com.

About Carbon Robotics

Carbon Robotics is revolutionizing agriculture with AI-powered tools that reduce costs, increase productivity, and improve efficiency. The company’s product line includes the LaserWeeder, which uses computer vision, deep learning, robotics, and lasers to eliminate weeds with millimeter accuracy, reducing weed control costs by up to 80% and increasing crop yields. Expanding beyond weed control, Carbon Robotics now offers Carbon AutoTractor, the only reliable, production-ready tractor autonomy solution. The system eliminates farmer intervention through its Remote Operations Control Center, which provides 24/7 supervision and real-time control. Farmers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia rely on Carbon Robotics to provide innovations that increase farm profitability and sustainability. Learn more at https://carbonrobotics.com.