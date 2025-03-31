Arcitecta Transforms Growing File Management with Unparalleled Speed and Efficiency for Live Broadcast, Sports Production and Media Entertainment Organizations

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced its latest solution, Mediaflux® Real-Time, that enables workflow acceleration, empowers remote collaboration and minimizes downtime with unmatched speed and efficiency for hybrid production environments. With Arcitecta’s new Mediaflux Real-Time capabilities, organizations can create more flexible workflows and utilize “edit anywhere” capabilities to deliver faster content delivery and results for live broadcasts, sports production and media entertainment. Arcitecta and Dell Technologies will showcase the Real-Time solution, combined with Dell PowerScale and ECS, in the Dell Technologies booth #SL4616 at the NAB Show, April 6-9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mediaflux Real-Time will power the future of live production, supporting continuous file expansion such as live video streams and enabling editors to work with those files in real-time, even while they are still being created. Share

In fast-paced environments such as live sports production, broadcast and media entertainment, editors often need to access live, growing video files as they are recorded. Traditionally, this workflow relies on accessing files from a single location, which can create bottlenecks and delays. Today’s hybrid production environments demand immediate access to content for live productions and rapid post-event workflows. Editors working remotely often experience delays due to slow transfers and playback speeds, which extend the time to the final product.

Bottlenecks and delays result in lost revenue, compromised product quality and decreased competitive advantage. With Arcitecta Mediaflux Real-Time, production workflows gain unparalleled speed, flexibility and efficiency. Ideal for live sports, broadcast, hybrid production environments and more, the solution supports real-time editing, removes workflow bottlenecks and enhances remote collaboration. Customers gain a competitive edge with faster content delivery and seamless media management. Real-Time also eliminates the need to buy and configure dedicated streams or connections to each editing location, requiring only a single stream to transfer the data to multiple sites – reducing cost and infrastructure requirements.

The Mediaflux Real-Time solution eliminates bottlenecks and delays, enabling teams to work faster and smarter:

Edit anywhere : No longer tethered to event locations, editors can access growing files from any site, enabling real-time collaboration across multiple locations.

: No longer tethered to event locations, editors can access growing files from any site, enabling real-time collaboration across multiple locations. Fast turnaround : Remote editors can create highlight reels or edit live footage almost instantly, dramatically cutting post-production time.

: Remote editors can create highlight reels or edit live footage almost instantly, dramatically cutting post-production time. Smoother workflows: Content can be played back in real-time across sites, ensuring faster workflows and higher productivity, and reviewed as it is rendered.

Optimizing Growing File Management

As organizations scale, managing growing file volumes presents several challenges. Storage and organization become increasingly complex, making file retrieval inefficient without proper metadata and indexing. Large file transfers can strain network bandwidth, slowing performance and causing potential downtime. Collaboration bottlenecks arise when multiple users work on the same files, leading to versioning conflicts and duplication. Security risks also increase, with greater exposure to unauthorized access, data breaches, and compliance issues. Additionally, unchecked data growth drives up storage costs, requiring cost-effective solutions to balance performance and budget constraints.

“While others have tried, we are uniquely positioned to solve the challenges associated with growing files,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. “Mediaflux Real-Time is revolutionary and will power the future of live production, supporting continuous file expansion such as live video streams and enabling editors to work with those files in real-time, even while they are still being created. Mediaflux provides a high-performance data transfer module, Livewire, that securely moves millions or billions of files at light speed, further accelerating workflows, empowering remote collaboration and minimizing downtime. In pre-release previews, broadcasters have praised Mediaflux Real-Time as ‘a game-changer’ for live broadcast, live sports and media entertainment production.”

The Mediaflux Real-Time is hardware, file-type and codec agnostic. It delivers centralized content management, network optimization, collaboration tools, security and cost efficiency, enabling organizations to:

Organize storage and metadata for easy access and retrieval.

Ensure reliable infrastructure for handling large file transfers.

Use version control and integrated feedback systems to enhance teamwork.

Share content with multiple locations in real time and continue to grow the file with live content

Protect sensitive files with encryption and access controls while optimizing storage usage.

In its recent Data Sheet, Dell Technologies noted, “It shouldn’t matter where these data workflows occur – joint solutions from Arcitecta and Dell Technologies deliver data where it’s needed at the right time. Arcitecta’s pioneering metadata and data orchestration tools coupled with Dell Technologies’ powerful, industry-trusted infrastructure enable a global distributed edge that stays simple and performant, no matter the complexity of your workflows.”

Pricing and Availability

Mediaflux Real-Time is available immediately. It is part of the Mediaflux and Livewire suite of solutions and works seamlessly with virtually all data storage and infrastructure solutions and protocols.

NAB 2025: Arcitecta + Dell Technologies, Better Together

Arcitecta and Dell will showcase the Mediaflux Real-Time solution, in combination with Dell PowerScale and ECS, in the Dell Technologies booth #SL4616 at the NAB Show, April 6 - 9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To schedule a meeting and see a demonstration of Mediaflux Real-Time, contact Arcitecta HERE.

