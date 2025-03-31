IntelePeer Joins Henry Schein One API Exchange as an Authorized Integration Vendor

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, the leading end-to-end conversational AI platform provider, is now an authorized integration vendor in the Henry Schein One API Exchange, allowing dental practice teams to easily use IntelePeer’s SmartAgent and SmartOffice solutions. Offering highly personalized and timely patient interactions, these solutions utilize reliable, scalable AI agents that automate inbound and outbound patient calls and provide self-service options, guaranteeing efficient resolution of inquiries around the clock.

“We're thrilled to become part of the Henry Schein One API Exchange,” said IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. “Just one missed appointment a day can cost a dental practice tens of thousands of dollars a year, a loss that’s easily avoidable with AI and automation, while also negatively impacting the operational efficiency of that practice. This partnership allows IntelePeer to deliver solutions that enhance its patient communications and overall practice efficiency while integrating smoothly with Dentrix Ascend. We’re committed to providing turnkey AI solutions that automate patient interactions which gives dental teams the ability to focus more on patient care.”

As part of the API Exchange, IntelePeer joins a growing network of trusted vendors working together to make dental practices more efficient and successful. The API program gives practices the flexibility to personalize their technology, so they can build the perfect business workflow for their unique needs. As an authorized integrated vendor, IntelePeer ensures easy integration while maintaining high standards of patient data privacy and security, providing practices with a solution that helps protect data while keeping everything working effortlessly together.

"At Henry Schein One, we're not just simplifying workflows, we're architecting the future of dental,” said Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer, Henry Schein One. “We understand that dental teams thrive when empowered by seamlessly integrated technology. Welcoming IntelePeer to our API Exchange marks an exciting step forward. Our Exchange isn't just an API platform; it's a dynamic ecosystem, the most robust engine of innovation in dentistry. We've curated a trusted network of premier technology partners to promote not just security, but also intuitive simplicity and unparalleled functionality. Together, we're enabling practices to move beyond mere efficiency, to unlock their full potential, allowing them to dedicate themselves to what truly matters: elevating patient care."

IntelePeer’s SmartAgent solution automates inbound interactions for medical practices and dental offices helping them quickly and easily streamline front office responsibilities and empower self-service communications for a much faster ROI. It allows dental providers to manage spikes in call capacity and engage patients with conversational AI appointment management and reminders. This reduces front office or contact center costs while optimizing schedules and revenues and adhering to strict compliance measures. SmartOffice offers multi-facility practices unparalleled automation and enhanced interaction resolution. It allows for routine patient interactions to be addressed without the need for human intervention, giving staff time back to focus on more complex patient needs.

To learn more about IntelePeer, visit: www.intelepeer.ai.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer streamlines customer interactions, enabling businesses and contact centers to lower costs, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate return on investment. Our comprehensive conversational AI platform integrates effortlessly with existing business software and infrastructure, automating complex processes with ease and delivering engaging, human-like interactions that foster valuable outcomes and insights. With a vendor-neutral approach, IntelePeer harnesses cutting-edge AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively address potential challenges while ensuring contextual continuity across all channels throughout the customer journey.