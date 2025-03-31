Ingo Payments Selects Marqeta as Issuer Processor for Enhanced Embedded Banking Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingo Payments, a proven leader in account funding, transfer, and payout solutions—known as "money mobility"—is proud to announce the selection of Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world’s innovators, as its issuer processing partner. This partnership marks a significant step forward in Ingo’s mission to deliver innovative instant account issuing and ecosystem-driven financial services for its clients.

“Marqeta’s modern capabilities and commitment to ongoing innovation make them an ideal partner as we create new opportunities to monetize accounts and deliver ecosystem-driven financial experiences." Share

Over the past several months, following its acquisition of Deposits Inc.’s banking technology, Ingo has been enhancing its money movement platform to support embedded banking capabilities for both existing and new clients. This development reflects Ingo’s commitment to redefining the financial experience for banks, fintechs, and businesses by creating feature-rich account relationships that support long-term client value. Selecting an issuer processor was a critical step in achieving this vision, and Marqeta emerged as the ideal partner to help bring these innovations to life.

Why Marqeta?

Ingo Payments’ approach to account issuing redefines traditional solutions by enabling the creation of ecosystems that incentivize users to store, move, and spend money, unlocking opportunities to monetize accounts in impactful ways. This approach applies broadly to enterprises seeking to retain funds for payouts or rewards, banks looking to modernize beyond legacy systems with digital-first account solutions, and fintechs aiming to scale innovative financial products quickly and effectively. Achieving this required a partner with the technology and vision to support these goals.

Ingo selected Marqeta for its flexible, scalable technology stack that helps its customers develop innovative financial products and bring them to market quickly. By partnering with Marqeta, Ingo is equipped to drive the next generation of issuing solutions, offering value to senders, receivers, and businesses alike.

Driving Innovation Together

“We are thrilled to partner with Marqeta as our issuer processor as we launch our enhanced embedded banking platform,” said Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo Payments. “Marqeta’s modern capabilities and commitment to ongoing innovation make them an ideal partner as we create new opportunities to monetize accounts and deliver ecosystem-driven financial experiences. Together, we’re set to shape the future of account issuing and embedded finance.”

"We're proud to support Ingo’s expansion into the issuing space, showcasing their commitment to payments innovation,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “Beyond serving as their issuer processor, we're also partnering with Ingo to bring remote check cashing and deposit capabilities to our customers to make banking services more convenient. With Marqeta’s all-in-one platform, we’re enabling Ingo to drive the next generation of issuing solutions, creating meaningful value for consumers and businesses alike."

About Ingo Payments

Ingo Payments empowers banks, fintechs, and enterprises to deliver modern financial experiences through its full-service embedded banking platform. Ingo’s bank-grade modern money stack, built with embedded compliance and risk management, enables seamless account funding, transfers, mobile deposits, payouts, digital wallets, account and card issuing, PFM, and rewards solutions across a wide range of industries and use cases. With a vertically integrated platform, Ingo helps clients minimize third-party risk, reduce operational complexity, and lower costs—all while accelerating go-to-market timelines. Learn more at ingopayments.com.