IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its infrastructure business has been awarded the construction contract for the State Highway 6 (SH 6) project in College Station, Texas, by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Fluor will recognize the $671 million bid-build contract in the first quarter of 2025.

Fluor Selected for State Highway 6 Project in College Station, Texas Share

“This award shows Fluor’s continued commitment to executing projects in Texas and builds on our longstanding partnership with TxDOT,” said Shawn West, President of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “The SH 6 project is another step in our relationship with TxDOT as they work to enhance the state’s transportation demands in this rapidly expanding corridor.”

SH 6 is a vital north-south highway that serves as a major commuter route for Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M University, Brazos County and the surrounding region. It is also part of the Texas Highway Freight Network, the Texas Highway Trunk System and is a Hurricane Evacuation Route. Fluor will reconstruct and widen the 12-mile stretch of highway from two lanes to three in each direction.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Summer 2025 with substantial completion anticipated in Spring 2030.

Fluor has been designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 25 years and is currently executing the I-635 LBJ East and I-35E projects in Dallas, the Oak Hill Parkway and I-35 Capital Express South projects in Austin, and the I-35 NEX South project in San Antonio.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 265 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

#infra