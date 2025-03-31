Veteran Journalist Leland Vittert to Release Debut Book, Born Lucky, With Harper Horizon on September 30, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leland Vittert, host of NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert and NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor, will release his debut book, Born Lucky: A Dedicated Father, A Grateful Son, and My Journey with Autism, with Harper Horizon on September 30, 2025.

From a young age, Leland showed signs of being autistic—a term rarely used at the time—struggling with social cues, communication, and behavioral norms that came naturally to other kids. The diagnosis didn’t deter his father, Mark. He knew the world wouldn't change for Leland, so he quit his job and began preparing Leland for the world. He became a full-time parent-coach, training Leland and teaching him the skills he needed to navigate in society. Simple concepts like eye contact, understanding humor, and instilling motivations had to be taught painstakingly. From hundreds of pushups at age 7 to toughen him against bullies, to coaching him through complex social interactions, Mark’s relentless dedication changed the trajectory of Leland’s life.

“This book is about giving hope to tens of millions of parents whose kids are struggling every day – not just with autism and the spectrum, but ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, bullying and the difficulties of growing up,” said Leland. “You or your kid don’t have to be defined by a diagnosis – love and dedication can change your child’s life. I’ve never talked about this before, but it’s time to say thank you to my dad.”

Today, if you’re channel surfing and happen upon Leland Vittert during his nightly national cable show on NewsNation, he comes off as a poised journalist prying nuggets from guests. If you watched him for years as an anchor at Fox News Channel, you saw him on the battlefields of the Middle East, at the anchor desk, and on the White House North Lawn. No one, including friends and coworkers, has ever known his full life story and how miraculous it was to get to that point.

Matt Baugher, SVP at HarperCollins and Publisher of Harper Horizon said, “Many people around the world are proud to call Leland Vittert a good friend. But for many years, all the way through high school, Leland’s dad was in many ways his only friend. When I first heard Leland’s story, I couldn’t believe that it had been unknown for so long. His talent and expertise as a news anchor and journalist are apparent to all, but few know of the immense effort it took to get there, and how his father almost single-handedly prepared him for success in life. This is that story and it will astound all who read it.”

Born Lucky offers an intimate look into Leland and his father’s inspiring journey. Leland lays bare his experiences of the crushing bullying he received during middle and high school, the sting of rejection continuing into college, and his ultimate transformation into an esteemed journalist. Born Lucky is a book that offers hope to every parent and every child who is grappling with their own unique challenges, to be inspired to break labels, tear down the walls that society builds, and create a better future.

Born Lucky will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Leland narrating. You can pre-order today at: www.bornluckybook.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Leland Vittert is the host of On Balance with Leland Vittert and serves as NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor. A veteran journalist, Vittert joined NewsNation in May 2021, where he has been pivotal in covering national affairs and delivering special reports across the network’s primetime weeknight newscasts. Before joining NewsNation, Vittert worked for Fox News from 2010 to 2021, starting as a foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem and later serving as anchor and correspondent in Washington.

