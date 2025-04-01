Hytera Named Official Professional Communications Technology Provider for China Pavilion at Osaka World Expo

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has been named the official professional communications technology provider for the China Pavilion at the upcoming Osaka World Expo.

The Pavilion team is using the Hytera HyTalk PoC system. Share

Hytera has supplied the China Pavilion’s organizing committee with its latest instant team communication and collaboration solution, facilitated by Hytera’s local partner General Trading Japan Co., Ltd. The Pavilion team is using the Hytera HyTalk PoC system, a robust platform offering features such as private and group calls, GPS positioning, and end-to-end encrypted communications. Hytera is also providing comprehensive technical support to ensure seamless, real-time coordination for the Pavilion’s activities throughout the Expo.

The China Pavilion, one of the largest national pavilions at the Osaka World Expo, is expected to welcome a significant share of the event’s projected 28 million visitors. Hytera’s advanced PoC radios and system will play a key role in supporting teams responsible for event operations, cultural performances, exhibitions, security, and guest services — ensuring fast, reliable, and well-coordinated communication.

Since 2005, Hytera has delivered advanced two-way radio solutions to a wide range of industrial users in the Japanese market, including sectors requiring stringent intrinsically safe (IS) certifications.

“We are honored to support the China Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo with Hytera’s latest technologies. This event is a global platform for innovation and collaboration — values that align closely with our mission in the market. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with local businesses and end users while showcasing the reliability and performance of our solutions,” said Ning Ma, Sales Director of Hytera Eastern Asia.

Hytera’s presence at the Osaka World Expo continues its legacy of supporting major international events. Hytera previously provided professional communications solutions for pavilions at the Astana World Expo in 2017 and the Dubai World Expo in 2021 and 2022, reaffirming its commitment to seamless connectivity at large-scale global events.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.