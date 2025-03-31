-

Liquid Networx Secures Major Global Retail Enterprise DLP Deal with Fortinet

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid Networx, a premier cybersecurity and managed services provider, has partnered with Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, to deploy FortiDLP (Data Loss Prevention) at a major global retail enterprise. This collaboration underscores Liquid Networx’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions tailored to the complex needs of large-scale organizations. By integrating FortiDLP into the retailer’s infrastructure, the partnership aims to safeguard sensitive customer data, intellectual property, and business-critical information across a sprawling network of physical stores, e-commerce platforms, and remote workforces. With the retail sector increasingly targeted by cyber threats, this deployment highlights a proactive approach to mitigating risks and ensuring compliance with global data protection regulations.

“This deployment showcases the strength of the Fortinet Security Fabric and the critical role FortiDLP plays in helping organizations protect their most sensitive data across hybrid environments,” said Robert Short, VP Business Development, Liquid Networx. "Our deep expertise and customer-first mindset, combined with Fortinet’s integrated platform, deliver powerful outcomes that help enterprises stay secure while driving innovation and growth.”

FortiDLP, an extension of Fortinet’s Security Fabric, brings advanced capabilities to the table, including real-time monitoring and prevention of unauthorized data exfiltration, customizable policy enforcement to align with industry-specific compliance requirements, and deep visibility into data movement across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. Liquid Networx enhances this deployment with its decades of security expertise, offering certified Fortinet engineers, 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities, and a proven track record of securing multi-location enterprises. Together, they provide the retailer with a robust, scalable solution that not only protects against data breaches but also streamlines security management, empowering the organization to focus on its core business objectives while maintaining customer trust and operational resilience.

About Liquid Networx: Liquid Networx is a trusted advisor of strategic cybersecurity services and a telecommunications lifecycle management organization headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. They have decades of technical expertise & experience in infrastructure technology, zero-trust, co-managed environments, remediating outages in addition to delivering telecom lifecycle management solutions such as audits, design, compliance, help desk, disaster recovery, and much more. Liquid Networx supports medium to multi-location enterprises in all verticals nationally and internationally.

