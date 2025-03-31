Empower RF Systems and RFMW Announce Distribution Agreement to Expand Access to High-Performance RF and Microwave Power Amplifier Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower RF Systems, a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave amplifier solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with RFMW, a specialized distributor of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave, and power components. This collaboration will enhance customer access to Empower RF's innovative amplifier technology and strengthen both companies' ability to serve a broad spectrum of industries, including defense, aerospace, medical, and communications.

Under the agreement, RFMW will leverage its extensive network and expertise in RF and microwave technologies to promote and distribute Empower RF's product portfolio, including its next-generation smart module power amplifiers. With features like modular scalability, advanced monitoring, and software-defined control, Empower RF’s solutions are engineered to address the most demanding application challenges.

"We are excited to partner with RFMW to bring our cutting-edge RF amplifier solutions to a wider audience," said Jon Jacocks, CEO of Empower RF Systems. "RFMW’s deep market knowledge and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner to expand our reach and deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide."

RFMW’s proven track record of technical support and application expertise complements Empower RF’s mission to provide advanced, reliable, and highly configurable solutions tailored to specific customer needs. The partnership will enable faster design cycles, improved technical support, and seamless access to Empower RF's comprehensive range of amplifiers.

"Empower RF Systems' innovative product line aligns perfectly with RFMW’s commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class RF solutions," said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. "This agreement ensures our customers have access to powerful, efficient, and high-performance amplifier technology backed by Empower RF’s industry leadership."

The distribution agreement is effective immediately, and customers can now purchase Empower RF products directly through RFMW’s global network. For more information about Empower RF Systems and its products, please visit www.EmpowerRF.com. To learn more about RFMW’s distribution capabilities, visit www.RFMW.com.

About Empower RF Systems

Empower RF Systems is a technology leader in the design and manufacture of high-power solid-state RF and microwave amplifiers. With a focus on innovation and performance, Empower RF serves diverse industries, providing solutions for mission-critical applications.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.RFMW.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.