Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc. Announces a Collaboration to Apply Novel 4R PET Imaging Biomarkers to CTE Research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc. (EB USA) today announced that it is starting a collaboration with the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center and the Concussion Legacy Foundation. This collaboration will focus on demonstrating the value of 4R Tau PET imaging biomarkers in advancing our understanding of CTE.

The initial aspects of the CTE partnership will involve autoradiographic and immunohistochemical assessment of the binding of high affinity 4R Tau PET biomarkers in CTE tissue. There is currently no Tau PET biomarker with sufficient sensitivity and specificity to image Tau pathology effectively in CTE in a living human.

“We are thrilled to work with this elite partnership to validate our novel 4R PET imaging technology. We sincerely hope that the PET biomarkers prove to be a useful tool in advancing research into the devastating disease, CTE,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of EB USA. “EB USA is committed to enabling the acceleration of promising technologies to advance the fight against debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. In this, we will build on demonstrated successes with the best-in-class neuroimaging biomarkers MK-6240 (Cerveau Technologies Inc., sold to Lantheus Medical Imaging in 2023) and NAV-4694 (in development by Meilleur Technologies Inc., sold to Lantheus in 2024.) We believe our 4R Tau PET imaging biomarkers have unique properties and will prove useful in developing therapeutic agents in neurodegenerative disease. Our goal is to expand the availability of this novel investigational imaging technology to the broader scientific community.”

Chris Nowinski, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, stated, “A biomarker for CTE in living patients is crucial for developing disease-modifying treatments. With CTE developing as early as seventeen years old, early-diagnosis will give us a chance to stop CTE in its tracks before patients develop their first symptom.”

Previously, EB USA executed an Exclusive License and Option Agreement (License) with AbbVie for the development and potential commercialization of AbbVie’s next-generation F18 PET imaging biomarkers to assess the presence of 4R Tau in subjects with suspected neurodegenerative disease.

About Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc.

Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc.’s. vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology, and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. EB USA’s neuroimaging biomarkers provide Pharma and Academic researchers with best-in-class tools for enabling Disease-Modifying Therapy development with the highest possible precision and accuracy.

About the Concussion Legacy Foundation:

The Concussion Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States with chapters in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It was founded by Robert Cantu, MD, and Chris Nowinski, PhD to support athletes, veterans and all affected by concussions and CTE to promote smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation and End CTE through prevention and research. CLF is a proud supporter of and collaborator with the Boston University CTE Center. For more information, please visit ConcussionFoundation.org.