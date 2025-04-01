Semaphore Solutions Announces an Additional Investment from Cypress Ridge Capital to Accelerate Growth of Labbit, the only Agentic AI Lab Platform for Clinical, Molecular Diagnostics, Biopharmaceutical, and Manufacturing QC Laboratories

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semaphore Solutions, a leader in laboratory informatics solutions, announces a new investment from Cypress Ridge Capital (“CRC”) to further accelerate the growth of its flagship platform, Labbit. The growth equity investment builds on Cypress Ridge’s initial investment in February 2023 and supports the continued organic and inorganic expansion of Labbit as the only agentic AI platform for laboratories in Clinical, Molecular Diagnostics (MDx), Biopharmaceutical, and Manufacturing QC sectors.

Labbit’s unique combination of business process model and notation (BPMN) for configurable workflow automation and an RDF knowledge graph database for dynamic data relationships creates a first of its kind agentic AI co-pilot. AI enhanced data management makes Labbit the lab orchestration platform of choice across many scientific applications. Since CRC’s initial investment, Semaphore Solutions has expanded its user base to include Clinical and MDx organizations such as Billion to One, Veracyte, and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. These organizations have adopted Labbit to streamline operations, improve data accessibility, and enhance the quality of research and diagnostic workflows. Moreover, Labbit’s adaptable architecture has proven instrumental in the manufacturing QC and bioprocess optimization space, offering unprecedented flexibility and speed in adapting workflows for regulatory and quality requirements.

Empowering Laboratories with Dynamic, FAIR, and Integrated Data Workflows

Labbit’s workflow and task definition, powered by Camunda and enhanced with generative AI, provides users with unmatched flexibility in defining laboratory processes and supports FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data principles. This foundation enables seamless integration into complex laboratory environments, allowing users to customize their workflows to improve compliance, reproducibility, and efficiency. With Labbit, laboratories can leverage BPMN and graph database capabilities to orchestrate every aspect of data capture and SOP adherence, aligning closely with the emerging needs of Clinical, MDx, and QC laboratories for highly configurable and scalable solutions.

Supporting Growth with New Investment

The additional funding from Cypress Ridge Capital will fuel Semaphore’s ongoing efforts to expand Labbit organically while actively pursuing acquisitions. The investment will drive enhancements to Labbit’s generative AI furthering its applications across both diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, and manufacturing settings. Semaphore Solutions will focus on scaling its commercial infrastructure and deepening its customer success resources to support laboratories worldwide in achieving operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

“Our partnership with Cypress Ridge Capital has been transformative,” said Peter Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Semaphore Solutions. “The ongoing support not only validates our original strategy but reinforces the market’s demand for real agentic AI solutions. Labbit has seen remarkable traction, and this additional investment will allow us to amplify our impact and continue to redefine what laboratories can achieve with next-generation informatics.”

About Semaphore Solutions

Semaphore Solutions is dedicated to empowering laboratories through innovative informatics solutions that transform lab workflows. Labbit, its flagship product, combines BPMN-based workflow automation with graph database technology to provide a robust and agile LIMS solution tailored to the needs of Clinical, MDx, Biopharmaceutical and Manufacturing QC laboratories. Labbit’s cutting-edge design enables labs to maintain high standards of data integrity, compliance, and scalability, supporting operational efficiency across various laboratory environments.

About Cypress Ridge Capital

Cypress Ridge Capital is a growth-oriented investment firm focused on backing companies that are redefining critical industries. With a commitment to transformative innovation, Cypress Ridge partners with leaders in healthcare, life sciences, and technology to drive meaningful impact and enduring value.