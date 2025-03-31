HighByte Announces Support for Amazon S3 Tables

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighByte®, an industrial software company, is working with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to improve the accessibility and usage of operational technology (OT) data in the cloud. The new native integration available in HighByte Intelligence Hub makes it easier for global manufacturers to build an open, transactional data lake for their industrial data and help to optimize the management, performance, and storage of tabular data for analytics workloads with Amazon S3 Tables.

“Our continued work with AWS is a testament to the power of combining industrial data expertise with cloud technology,” said John Harrington, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at HighByte. “We remain committed to supporting manufacturers with market-leading solutions that enable seamless integration and scale for their industrial data. The goal is to drive more efficient operations, real-time decision-making, and cost optimization for our customers."

Manufacturing and industrial companies have long faced challenges with siloed data processes, assets, and applications, creating a gap between OT and IT systems. In 2021, HighByte launched its first integration with AWS cloud services to help bridge this gap for industrial companies. Since this first release, interoperability has been extended from the Intelligence Hub to nearly a dozen AWS services, driven by market demand and increasingly more sophisticated customer use cases. Now, with the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.1, customers can more easily decouple OT data from its original source and optimize its storage with Amazon S3 Tables.

Available on AWS Marketplace since June 2023, HighByte earned ISV Accelerate status in October 2023 and achieved the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency in August 2024. HighByte customers are positioned to benefit from this momentum and deepened industrial data integration.

"HighByte Intelligence Hub provides an agile solution for industrial data integration. It has fundamentally changed our approach to the way we architect and use data in our plant," said Aristóteles Terceiro Neto, Industrial Transformation Manager at Vivix Vidros Planos. "With the Intelligence Hub, we've built a digital infrastructure that enables us to improve operational efficiency and make data-driven decisions for the consistent production of high-quality glass. The low-code approach is key. We're excited by the innovation coming out of HighByte and the impact it will have on our business."

This announcement coincides with the company’s participation alongside AWS at the world's leading industrial trade fair, Hannover Messe. Visit HighByte at the AWS booth in Hall 15, Stand D76, or join one of their sessions in the AWS Theatre to learn how to make your industrial data AI-ready.

