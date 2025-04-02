Qualitest recognized as 'UK Partner of the Year' at Tricentis Partner Awards 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualitest, the world’s leading provider of AI-driven quality engineering solutions, has been recognized as UK Partner of the Year for EMEA at the Tricentis Partner Awards 2025.

The Tricentis Partner Awards is an annual event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of Tricentis' global and regional partners. These awards recognize partners who have excelled in various categories such as Digital Transformation, Delivery, Implementation, and Innovation. The awards highlight the exceptional expertise and capabilities of partners who leverage Tricentis' AI-based continuous testing solutions to drive quality and accelerate digital transformation for their customers.

"Being named UK Partner of the Year by Tricentis is a powerful endorsement of the business impact we deliver through our AI-led quality engineering solutions,” says Simon Pickersgill, Managing Director of Qualitest UK. “At Qualitest, we focus on driving measurable outcomes for our clients. Our solutions, underpinned by the best tooling, enhance the speed to market, reduce risk, and ensure the quality of the customers’ experience. This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with Tricentis, the quality of their tool set, and the shared value we bring to the markets.” This recognition underscores Qualitest’s leadership in AI-led quality engineering and its commitment to driving digital transformation across industries. With deep expertise in intelligent automation and continuous testing, Qualitest empowers businesses to enhance software quality, mitigate digital risks, and accelerate innovation. This award highlights the company’s impactful contributions in the EMEA region, reinforcing its dedication to delivering excellent and measurable business outcomes.

“At Tricentis, we believe in the power of partnerships and are incredibly grateful to our valued ecosystem for their exceptional collaboration and forward-thinking approach over the past year. Through our partnership, we have delivered significant customer value by driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and creating tangible business outcomes. Their commitment to excellence and visionary mindset makes them a key contributor to shaping the future of our industry.

Looking ahead, we aim to further strengthen our partnership by exploring new avenues for innovation, expanding our market reach, and driving sustainable growth. We eagerly anticipate continuing this dynamic partnership and reaching even greater heights of success together,” said Peter Szedlacek, VP of Alliances at Tricentis.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world’s leading provider of AI-driven quality engineering solutions through managed services. It empowers brands to navigate their digital assurance journey, shifting from traditional functional testing to embracing cutting-edge innovations such as AI, automation, and XR.

Qualitest is committed to minimizing business risks tied to digital transformation. through tailored quality engineering solutions that draw on deep industry expertise across sectors like technology, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, media, utilities, retail, manufacturing, and defense.

Qualitest operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Romania, India, Mexico, Portugal, Switzerland, and Argentina.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including federal, state, and local government agencies. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.