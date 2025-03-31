Backblaze Partners to Showcase Joint Solutions at NAB Show to Help Media Pros Discover Newest Workflows with Cloud, AI, and More for Optimizing Production and Delivery
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced a series of technology and channel partner showcases for the media professionals attending the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. These are designed to help them learn about Backblaze and partner solutions, including the latest in workflow and AI technologies to better produce, protect, distribute, and stream their work.
Step into the future of media at Backblaze’s booth SL7616. Join elite Backblaze Alliance Technology partners as they unveil breakthrough solutions—demonstrating how Backblaze and partners revolutionize media production.Share
The NAB Show is the largest US-based conference for media and entertainment technologies.
Day 1: Sunday, April 6, 2025
12pm: PureNodal with Drew Hilles
Compute and Object Storage Designed for AI and High Performance Workloads
2pm: Twelve Labs with Danny Nicolopoulos
From Storage to Insight: Twelve Labs + Backblaze Fueling AI Semantic Search
3pm: Mimir with André Torsvik
Real-Time Production, Effortless Storage: Unlocking Live with Mimir & Backblaze
Day 2: Monday, April 7, 2025
11am: IOMOVO with Jay Hajeer
Revolutionize Your Digital Assets with IOMOVO and Backblaze
12pm: Iconik with Jeremy Strootman
Hybrid to Cloud-Native: How Iconik & Backblaze Future-Proof Media Workflows
2pm: Chesa with Lance Hukill
Acorn + Backblaze: Empowering MSPs with Custom Cloud Storage Solutions
3pm: Suite Studios with Jay Maxwell
Seamless Collaboration, Infinite Storage: Suite Studios & Backblaze in Action
Day 3: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
10am: CatDV with Brian Scheffler
Backblaze + CatDV: Fast, Reliable and Instantly Available Hybrid Cloud Archive
11am: Axle.ai with Sam Bogoch
Axle AI Cloud is a unique solution, Powered By Backblaze, that combines Backblaze’s B2 object storage with Axle AI’s industry-leading media management and automated AI tagging.
1pm: CuttingRoom with Helge Høibraaten
CuttingRoom & Backblaze : Effortless & Affordable Collaborative Video Production in the Cloud
The Backblaze partner sessions are open to all NAB exhibition hall badge holders. Attendees can also book a meeting or demo at NAB to discuss specific production goals.
About Backblaze
Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We offer high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.
Contacts
NAB Show Lead:
Laquie Campbell
M&E Product Marketing Manager
lcampbell@backblaze.com
Backblaze Alliance Partner Lead:
Teresa Dodson
Sr. Director Alliances
tdodson@backblaze.com
Press Contact:
Yev Pusin
Head of Communications
press@backblaze.com