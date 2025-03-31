Simerics, Inc. and Tech Soft 3D Announce Simerics-CAD Software

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As simulation cycle times become essential to reducing the number of hardware prototypes and overall operating costs, mechanical engineers will find the embedded CAD solution they need in Simerics-MP/MP+.

Simerics leveraged Tech Soft 3D toolkits to save development time while providing a quality experience in preparing and editing CAD models. HOOPS Exchange offers support for 30+ of the most popular formats and includes a powerful integration with the world’s leading modeling kernel, Siemens Parasolid. By licensing both in their core products, Simerics was able to provide an unsurpassed user experience for preparing and editing CAD models.

From this foundation, Simerics-CAD offers users the ability to streamline the design and testing process into one efficient workflow. By combining modeling and testing into a single cycle, Simerics-CAD reduces user steps, saves time, and improves outcomes within a single product.

Through their partnership, Simerics, Inc. and Tech Soft 3D have empowered users to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with CFD simulation for improved design performance.

Commenting on the software, Ron Fritz, CEO of Tech Soft 3D, said: “The Simerics team outdid themselves developing Simerics-CAD for customers to use on-premise or in the cloud. It is rare that you have the same inviting user experience for both platforms with full functionality. We’re proud Simerics selected our team for this important application and strategic partnership, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Simerics and success with Simerics-CAD.

"Through the dedicated collaboration of both parties, Simerics-CAD was developed in a fraction of the time, to become a simple yet powerful software solution to address the increasingly important CFD design process."

Rich Moore, Executive Vice President of Strategy, OEMs, and Partners at Simerics, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Our strategic partnership with Tech Soft 3D has enabled the development and offering of a comprehensive simulation CAD solution at half the price of multi-software workflows in today’s simulation software market. With Tech Soft 3D, we are bringing an entirely streamlined workflow to simulation with both modeling and CAD exchange domain expertise and CFD domain expertise in one affordable solution. We know that the use of modern CFD deserves a better workflow from leaders that understand the problems and excessive costs of traditional CFD workflows.”

The global partnership provides the latest capabilities from Simerics providing the simulation industry with unmatched affordability, usability, and accuracy. Mechanical engineers have immediate access to powerful CFD through Simerics-CAD for digital prototyping early in the design stage, throughout the entire R&D cycle, and across the entire enterprise.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits and industrial applications for CAD & CAE data conversion, visualization, and simulation. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D has additional offices in the USA, France, England, Japan, Germany and Norway. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, please contact marketing@techsoft3d.com or visit www.techsoft3d.com.

About Simerics, Inc.

Simerics is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, and are the developers of Simerics-MP/MP+; Rhino Flow RT; Orca3D Marine CFD; Creo Flow Analysis; Simerics-MP CFD for Fusion 360; CFTurbo SMP and SimScale all leading simulation products. Simerics and our partners serve several vertical industries: Auto, Aerospace, Pumps, Valves, Compressors, Marine, Heat Exchangers, Electronics and eMotors, Turbine, Oil and Gas and general CFD problems. For more information, please contact rich.moore@simerics.com or visit www.simerics.com.