Chemist Warehouse Launches Partnership with Augmodo, Modernizing Tech to Give Store Associates Spatial AI Assistants

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augmodo, the only real-time inventory and task tracker using wearable SmartBadges™ to create live 3D store maps, announced today they’re launching a $18M partnership with Chemist Warehouse, Australia's largest drug retailer. As Augmodo quickly proved value and ROI, the collaboration grew from four pilot stores in mid-2024 to a full-chain expansion in a few short months and will grow to more than 550 stores in two years, demonstrating Augmodo’s scalability and efficiency. In parallel, Augmodo and Chemist Warehouse will launch the Spatialview™ program later this year, giving Chemist Warehouse suppliers access to real-time shelf data.

We’re helping democratize data for retailers, buyers and suppliers, who can now work together to drive AI by integrating our data with sales, ordering and inventory systems, making shopping experiences better for customers. Share

Augmodo’s wearable tech uses AI to reduce tasks while recommending actions to increase efficiencies and store associate value, including placing orders, restocking shelves and improving compliance. While collecting ten times more data, it’s 100 times cheaper than other options and set-up speed and simplicity are unmatched – hardware is installed in 20 minutes. Each store receives a preconfigured Smartbadge Kit for employees to simply plug in, charge and go.

“Our hardworking associates spend hours every day completing tedious but critical tasks, like auditing and restocking shelves so consumers can have increased product availability,” said Mark Finocchiaro, Managing Partner and General Manager IT Retail at Chemist Warehouse. “With Augmodo’s spatial AI assistant, they wear the Smartbadge™ on a lanyard or clip, and everything is automatically scanned as they walk the floor, providing us with real-time inventory data. The assistant tells them what’s out of stock and what needs to be done next, giving them more time with shoppers.”

“We’re helping democratize data for retailers, buyers and suppliers, who can now work together to drive AI by integrating our data with sales, ordering and inventory systems, bettering customer experience,” said Ross Finman, Founder and CEO at Augmodo. “We’re so committed to our new partner we’ve appointed Simon Morriss as Commercial Director for APAC. As our boots on the ground, his dynamic strategy will help us launch seamlessly in Australia. Simon’s expertise lies in building and executing strategic plans, navigating capital markets and transforming innovative ideas into revenue-generating businesses. We can’t wait to work together to drive sustainable growth for Chemist Warehouse.”

Morriss’ passion for commercialization strategies across retail, CPG, health and beauty industries fuels growth – he’s successfully led companies from startups to multinational enterprises, including Sanofi Consumer Healthcare & Blackmores.

Retail shelf conditions are a priority for both suppliers and retailers - Chemist Warehouse has already signed on seven suppliers as flagship participants, including major Australian and international players, who have and will continue to act as design partners, defining data needs, features and workflows.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our suppliers on the design and implementation of Augmodo. With a continuous joint purview into what's happening on the shelf in real time, we can work together to implement solutions faster, eliminate gaps on shelf and promotion delays, optimize store visits and deliver the best experience for our shoppers,” said Ilias Babalis, General Manager, Sales at Chemist Warehouse.

Chemist Warehouse is excited to offer transparency and actionable real time data to more than 400 of their suppliers, solving age-old problems and optimizing store routing, improving productivity of in-store visits and enhancing forecasting with precise demand signals for promoted and high frequency items.

“Knowing shelf gaps exist so we can diagnose and solve them is one of the biggest challenges of a supplier,” said Christian Armstrong, Chief Customer Officer of L’Oreal Australia / New Zealand. “We’ve tried other solutions, but they only provide a rearview snapshot. Now armed with 24/7 strategic information, we can be agile in our response to customer and store demands - Augmodo is the future and we’re excited to partner with Chemist Warehouse as a design partner to implement this solution.”

Chemist Warehouse and Augmodo initiated their first pilot in summer of 2024 and saw incredible results in a short amount of time - stores experienced a 30% decline in inventory gaps in the first month of operations. Later this year, Chemist Warehouse will launch the supplier program, opening up SpatialView™, Augmodo’s analytics platform for retail executives and brand partners, to more suppliers, coinciding with the first phase of store expansion. The supplier program will initially offer gap tracking and expand to compliance of shelf, promotions and pricing in 2026.

About Augmodo

Augmodo is the only real-time inventory and task tracker that uses wearable SmartBadge™ on retail associates, creating live 3D store maps with cutting-edge tech to enhance retail experiences and cut costs for retailers, brands and consumers. The spatial AI assistant builds better, more accurate shelf inventory and creates planograms updated dozens of times daily. The Augmodo system is easy to scale, 100X cheaper than alternatives and requires no operational changes. For more information, visit www.augmodo.com.