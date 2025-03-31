Anaergia to Provide Advanced Technologies for Two Anaerobic Digestion Facilities in Italy Being Developed by QGM

TREVIGLIO, Italy & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., has signed contracts with entities owned by QGM S.á.r.l. (“QGM”) for the building of two new biomethane production plants in Italy. Anaergia S.r.l. will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) contractor for both projects, providing state-of-the-art equipment to support biomethane production at the new facilities in Copparo and in Derovere, in northern Italy.

These plants, like other global projects, will leverage Anaergia’s cutting-edge anaerobic digestion technologies to produce renewable biomethane from various types of agricultural wastes, supporting Italy’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and decarbonization. Each of the plants are to treat more than 50,000 metric tons per year, converting the organic waste into more than 4,000,000 m3/h of methane.

Both plants are expected to be fully constructed and able to provide renewable biomethane to Italy’s gas pipeline grid by mid-2026. Anaergia's total contracted value for these two projects exceeds C$46 million.

“Quercus Real Assets Limited (“Quercus”) leadership is committed to investing responsibly in order to achieve strong and sustainable income and capital returns while maintaining a carbon-positive approach. We are therefore enthusiastic about partnering in these two new facilities,” said Diego Biasi, Co-Founder and CEO of Quercus, a partner in QGM.

“Sustainability and the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries are deeply ingrained in the values of Elionia Limited (“Elionia”), and we are thrilled that these two new facilities will positively influence Italy’s future, both environmentally and in terms of energy supply,” said Danilo Fumarola, CEO and Founder of Elionia, also a partner in QGM.

“Italy has emerged as a global leader in converting organic waste into renewable energy,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “With the development of these two significant facilities, QGM becomes a leading developer of sustainable projects in this vital market.”

About Quercus Real Assets

Quercus Real Assets Limited is a renewable energy specialist focused on energy transition investments, with offices in London and Dubai.

Diego Biasi and Simone Borla founded Quercus by establishing a Luxembourg-based fund which successfully completed over €1bn in gross investments from inception in five different successful strategies. In January 2020, Diego Biasi started to steer Quercus's business in response to the evolution of the energy sector into a more diversified strategic investment approach. Quercus has successfully completed over 40 deals up to date.

Since 2010 the strategy of the company has been founded on the belief that the creation of long-term environmental and social capital underpins and strengthens investors' and shareholders' returns. Quercus is committed to developing business opportunities and supporting responsible investments for sustainable income and capital returns while contributing to a carbon-neutral future.

For further information, please see: www.quercusrealassets.com

For media enquiries please contact: info@quercusrealassets.com

About Elionia

Elionia is an investment vehicle dedicated to renewable energy and is part of a diverse and extensive portfolio managed by a prominent European family office based in Monaco. The portfolio spans multiple asset types, with a notable focus on legacy investments in shipping (www.gestionmaritime.com).

Founded by Danilo Fumarola, Elionia was created with the vision of assembling a global portfolio of assets that are strategically positioned to generate energy from renewable sources.

For media enquiries please contact: administration@elionia.com.cy

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the estimated volume of organic waste to be treated at the two plants, the timing of completion of construction of the two plants, and the expected revenues from the plants. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of construction of the five facilities, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.