Convatec Announces Exclusive Collaboration With Largest Wound, Ostomy and Continence Professional Nursing Organisation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, is excited to announce its global collaboration with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society™ (WOCN®), the largest and most recognised professional nursing community dedicated to advancing the practice and delivery of expert healthcare to individuals with wound, ostomy, and continence care needs.

Together, Convatec and WOCN are announcing two best-in-class, free, educational initiatives to enhance general ostomy care knowledge for healthcare professionals as many facilities do not have enough trained staff in this area. The two initiatives include the online Advanced Ostomy Care Program and the Ostomy Care Associates (OCA®) Program, both designed to enhance the standard of care ostomy patients receive by providing education for both specialised and non-specialised healthcare professionals. These programmes will be available* in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Poland and China in 2025, with the first programmes launching in the US, UK and Ireland.

Bruno Pinheiro, President & Chief Operating Officer, Ostomy Care at Convatec said: “Forever caring is the promise we make to our customers, including patients, consumers and healthcare professionals. We are delighted to launch this new collaboration with the WOCN Society to offer education that we believe will give more patients access to best-in-class ostomy care and improve quality of life for the growing number of people living with an ostomy worldwide.”

Dr. Tod Brindle PhD, Medical Affairs Director, Ostomy Care at Convatec said: “Supporting healthcare professionals in this way helps Convatec achieve our mutual goals of enhancing patient care, providing access to specialised care where ostomy services are limited, and improving the quality of life for those we serve. This exciting opportunity for existing ostomy care healthcare professionals worldwide, led by our specialist teams, will enhance their knowledge and elevate the standard of care for people with an ostomy, while also striving to train over 750 new healthcare professionals to deliver specialised care to ostomates.”

Vittoria (Vicky) Pontieri-Lewis, MS, RN, ACNS-BC, CWOCN, President of the WOCN Society, said: “We are grateful to Convatec for making this unique programme possible. This collaboration will expand access to continuing education in ostomy care, ultimately helping individuals with ostomies benefit from current evidence-based practices and receive the optimal care they deserve.”

Advanced Ostomy Care Program

Convatec has curated a library of complimentary self-paced on-demand online courses developed and administered by WOCN. The courses selected were chosen by experts in ostomy care because they will help equip healthcare providers with the specialised knowledge and skills needed to offer optimal pre-operative, post-operative and ongoing care.

The Ostomy Care Associate (OCA) Program

WOCN recognises that many healthcare facilities do not have enough staff trained in ostomy care and developed the OCA Program to enhance the general ostomy care knowledge for the entire nursing team with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Convatec is investing in the expansion by offering it at no cost to select facilities and managing the administration of the curriculum initiative, and through highly qualified ostomy care experts.

The expansion underscores Convatec’s commitment to improving knowledge for healthcare professionals and ensuring that people living with an ostomy receive superior care that improves their quality of life. All participants will receive a certificate of completion awarded by the WOCN Society. Licensed nurses in the US are eligible and will receive Contact Hours upon completing the programme.

Since its inception in 2017, over 1,000 people have completed the OCA Program. Of those, 100% have reported that their professional knowledge and skills were updated, 99.6% have reported that they plan on making changes in their practice based on this educational activity, and 100% would recommend this activity to others.

*Access to these programmes is being granted by an unrestricted educational grant.

Notes to editors

You can find more information on the UK and Ireland webpages here and on the US webpages here.

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec’s revenues in 2024 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

About the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society™

Founded in 1968, the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society™ (WOCN®) is the largest and most recognised professional nursing community dedicated to advancing the practice and delivery of expert healthcare to individuals with wound, ostomy, and continence care needs. Through relevant education, effective advocacy, cutting-edge science, a supportive network, and a patient-centric approach, the Society enables professional growth for 5,000+ members and aids in improving patient outcomes. Visit wocn.org