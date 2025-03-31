CACI and the United States Military Academy Enter Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to Advance Electronic Warfare Technologies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has entered into a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point to collaboratively advance electronic warfare (EW) technologies to support future U.S. Army missions.

This groundbreaking agreement provides the Academy with exclusive access to CACI's advanced EW technology stacks. Share

“This groundbreaking agreement provides the Academy with exclusive access to CACI's advanced EW technology stacks, offering valuable insights that can propel the Army’s capabilities into the future of digital signals processing,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI continues to adapt to the dynamic and growing EW threat landscape, as it has for more than two decades. Both CACI and the Army will reap significant benefits as we work together to continue to evolve this critical mission area.”

CACI, a leading signals intelligence (SIGINT) and EW technology provider to the Army and other government customers, has the largest signals threat coverage in the world and is unrivaled in collecting and countering more than 1,000 unique global signals today. CACI has designed and deployed this technology globally across more than 2,000 EW systems providing customers with the necessary capabilities to dominate the Electromagnetic Spectrum and maintain significant battlefield advantage in this critical warfighting domain.

As software-defined radios are becoming more prevalent in technology, the ability to create new waveforms will continue to rise. The Army must be able to rapidly detect and counter these waveforms from adversaries in real time to protect systems or attack adversary systems in the future. The first project under this CRADA will focus on extending the applicability of the GRID technology stack as developed for the Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S). GRID, or GPU Radiofrequency IQ Dataplane, is a cutting-edge technology used by the Army for EW systems, enhancing real-time signal processing, threat detection, and electromagnetic spectrum dominance on the battlefield.

The Academy will bridge theory and practice by validating GRID data processing outside of a research lab and in the field. Cadets will test GRID firsthand by building Radio Frequency blocks to showcase its performance while also developing a modular framework and methods for extending GRID to support future waveforms. This hands-on experience will reinforce technical expertise in software-defined radio and EW applications and help shape the evolution of GRID for emerging operational needs.

By showcasing its innovations and capabilities, CACI aims to strengthen the pipeline of future SIGINT and EW operators while also improving relationships with future customers and partners to support ongoing national security mission objectives, while West Point provides input as a leader in military innovation and education.

Through this effort, CACI, working jointly with the USMA, will continue to drive innovation, expand technical impact, and deliver mission-critical solutions to support national defense.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 25,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.