Big Blue Swim School Partners with Swim Angelfish to Offer Adaptive Swim Lessons

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School announces its partnership with Swim Angelfish, whose specialized training equips Big Blue instructors with the skills to provide adaptive swim lessons at participating locations. Adaptive swim lessons are designed to make swim lessons accessible for children of all abilities, including those with physical, cognitive, and sensory needs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent Vital Signs study, pediatric drowning rates have been on the rise in recent years, and the Red Cross notes that children with autism are more likely to drown than neurotypical children. By offering these adaptive lessons, Big Blue aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to learn how to swim, improve their swimming skills, and gain water safety awareness.

“We truly believe that every child should have access to swim lessons,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School, and five-time U.S. National Champion swimmer. “As we embrace all that Autism Acceptance Month teaches us, to accept, celebrate and foster inclusivity, we’re proud to offer adaptive swim lessons designed to meet each child's specific needs so they can learn in a way that is comfortable and safe for them.”

Big Blue Swim School’s adaptive swim lesson instructors have been trained in Swim Angelfish’s Swim Whisperers® method, specially designed to cater to children of all abilities, including those with sensory differences, challenges with motor skills, difficulty processing information, attention deficits, or any other condition that might physically or psychologically impede the process of learning to swim.

If you are looking for a trusted partner to build your child’s confidence in the water and would like to learn more about Adaptive swim lessons, visit https://bigblueswimschool.com/programs/adaptive-swim-lessons.

About Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and family-friendly facilities. Big Blue creates and celebrates Big Moments in the pool which leads to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. Founded in 2009 by national champion swimmer Chris DeJong, Big Blue now has 45 pools and counting across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.

About Swim Angelfish® and the Swim Whisperers® Certification

The Swim Whisperers® Certification is provided by Swim Angelfish®, experts in Adaptive Aquatics. This certification program equips swim instructors with specialized skills to teach individuals with ADHD, Autism, Down Syndrome or any type of emotional, physical or sensory challenge. These skills enable swim instructors to assess and identify challenges obstructing swim success, and teaches them how to tailor lessons to meet the specific needs of each individual. The Swim Whisperers® program empowers swim instructors to create a supportive learning environment for individuals with special needs to gain essential water safety and swim skills. To learn more visit https://swimangelfish.com/certified-swim-whisperers-adaptive-aquatics/