NACCHO and Metopio Announce Partnership to Empower Local Health Departments with Data-Driven Solutions to Improve Health Outcomes

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country’s over 3,300 local health departments, has announced a partnership with Metopio to help local health departments access data insights and visualization tools to improve the health and well-being of communities across the country.

Through this collaboration, local health departments will gain access to curated data that supports strategic decision-making and drives measurable impact. The platform will empower public health professionals to build trust with community partners, enhance response efforts for public health emergencies, and tell compelling stories on community need and impact. With the advanced data tools, technical assistance, and tailored training, NACCHO and Metopio will help public health professionals address pressing challenges with greater efficiency and precision.

“Protecting and improving the lives of people and communities requires local health departments to have access to timely, reliable, and actionable data,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO CEO. “Partnering with Metopio aligns with NACCHO’s commitment in providing public health professionals with the tools and resources needed to strengthen public health practices and drive innovation.”

“By automating key workflows like community health assessments and improvement plans, providing instant community trend analysis, and simplifying reporting, Metopio enables public health leaders to focus on engaging their communities,” said Angie Grover, COO and Co-Founder of Metopio. “Our interface provides modern infrastructure, data curation and innovative tools to modernize how public health collaborates with stakeholders and drives meaningful health improvements.”

The platform offers the following key features and resources:

Customizable dashboards to share local data with stakeholders and the public.

Interactive maps and visuals to simplify complex data.

Community engagement tools to boost awareness and support health initiatives.

Instant community trend analysis using ready-to-use health and demographic data.

Automated CHA/CHIP workflows to cut manual work and accelerate assessments.

User-friendly report generation to produce actionable insights in minutes.

More information on the platform can be found here: pages.metop.io/naccho-metopio.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the over 3,300 local governmental health departments across the country. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information, visit www.naccho.org.

About Metopio

Metopio provides powerful data analytics and visualization tools to help public and private sector leaders make informed decisions that drive community progress. With a focus on accessibility and ease of use, Metopio empowers organizations to transform complex data into meaningful insights. Its platform features automated CHA & CHIP workflows, instant community trend analysis, interactive maps, customizable dashboards, and intuitive report generation—helping public health leaders work smarter, faster, and more effectively. Based in Chicago, IL, Metopio is committed to fostering collaboration and improving public health outcomes. Learn more at metopio.com.