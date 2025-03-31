KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Cogent IPv4 LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is assigning a preliminary rating to the Series 2025-1 Class A-2 Notes (the Series 2025-1 Notes) from Cogent IPv4 LLC, Series 2025-1 (Cogent 2025-1), a securitization primarily collateralized by Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) addresses and related contracts and receivables.

The Series 2025-1 Notes are anticipated to be issued by Cogent IPv4 LLC (the Issuer) and represents the second securitization from Cogent Communications, LLC. (Cogent, the Manager, the Company), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (the Parent). The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes, subject to rating agency confirmation and other considerations. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to pay certain expenses and fees of the transaction, to fund applicable securitization accounts, including a Prefunding Account and accompanying Yield Maintenance Reserve Account, and to be used for general corporate purposes.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

