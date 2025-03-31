Y-12 Federal Credit Union Upgrades Fleet, Enhances Self-Service Banking with NCR Atleos

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Oak Ridge, Tenn.-based Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Y-12 FCU) is revolutionizing member service with advanced technology through its relationship with Atleos.

Specifically, Y-12 FCU decided to upgrade its entire fleet of self-service devices from a mix of ATMs and interactive teller machines (ITMs), to all Atleos ITMs. With this transition, Y-12 FCU was able to migrate transactions from the branch to the self-service channel, to drive efficiencies and a better and more convenient member experience. ITMs are essentially an ATM with live video chat that offers a virtual version of the in-person banking experience.

Y-12 FCU and Atleos have enjoyed a longstanding successful relationship, with the credit union proving to be a pioneer in embracing ITMs or Personal Teller Machines as they are called by Y-12 FCU. The initial deployment of ITMs was very effective for Y-12 FCU, that’s why the credit union decided to upgrade its entire fleet to ITMs. As part of this transformation, the credit union is also enabling members to initiate transactions via contactless cards and mobile devices.

“Teaming with Atleos has helped us further deliver on our mission to provide a seamless combination of digital convenience and personal interaction,” said Todd Richardson, CTO of Y-12 FCU. “We want members to choose what works best for them -- some prefer self-service, while others value a human touch. And with our upgraded ITM fleet, we are also able to quickly deploy more innovative features to our members, ensuring their banking is simple and accessible, all while reducing costs and complexities in the back office.”

“Atleos is the leader in helping credit unions efficiently and effectively facilitate self-service banking for their members, ultimately expanding financial access,” said Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “We are proud of our successful relationship with Y-12 FCU, who remains committed to utilizing the advanced technology needed to enable members to bank when and how they choose.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

