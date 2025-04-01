-

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to City of Pflugerville, TX Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2025 and Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2025; Affirms Ratings for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Pflugerville, TX Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2025 and Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2025. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the City's outstanding Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation and Limited Tax Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Strong financial operating performance, reflecting somewhat conservative financial management policies and procedures, strong reserve levels, and solid unrestricted liquidity.
  • Favorable local economic base, coupled with commutable proximity to Austin and a rapidly growing taxable base.

Credit Challenges

  • Property tax levy limitations could adversely impact expenditure flexibility.
  • Partial reliance on economically sensitive sales tax receipts to fund operations.
  • Elevated overall net debt burden when measured on a per capita basis.
  • Substantial infrastructure investments are needed to accommodate rapid ongoing economic growth.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • The continued realization of robust tax base and revenue growth.
  • Continued favorable financial operating performance further bolstering reserve levels and liquidity.
  • A decline in the City’s overall net debt burden and anticipated borrowing needs.

For Downgrade

  • An erosion in reserves or unrestricted liquidity to levels no longer commensurate with the assigned rating.
  • Significant increase in debt metrics that is not balanced by continuing growth in the tax base.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1008876

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

