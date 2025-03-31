Contentful Reveals Next Phase of Growth with Modern Digital Experience Vision, Product Innovation, and New Strategic Partnerships

DENVER & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentful, a leading content platform trusted by more than 4,200 customers, today launched a host of new features and partnerships that – together with Contenful’s market-leading content management system (CMS) capabilities – deliver a modern, flexible solution for creating digital experiences at scale. Anchored in core content operations, enhanced by AI, and featuring data-driven, AI-enabled personalization at the core of the digital experience platform (DXP), Contentful’s composable platform seamlessly integrates with best-in-class third-party tools and enables customers to centralize, personalize, deliver, and optimize digital experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever before.

“Brands are frustrated by monolithic, bloated DXP solutions that aren’t fit for purpose,” said Contentful CEO Karthik Rau. “In this constantly evolving technology landscape, a flexible new approach is needed, and today marks the beginning of that change.”

Contentful’s new AI and personalization capabilities build on the company’s pioneering composable CMS. With a core platform purpose-built for unmatched scale, reliability, and flexibility tailored to technical users; Contentful Studio, a low-code digital experience-building product for marketing teams; and an ecosystem of more than 100 integrations and plug-ins, Contentful’s platform is trusted by marketing and technical teams at some of the world’s biggest companies.

Representing a total addressable market expected to exceed $41 billion by 20321, the rapid growth of the DXP space is clear evidence of customer need and marketplace demand. Contentful plans to increase its investment in research and development by more than 20% year-on-year to accelerate innovation and set a new standard for what customers can expect in a digital experience platform.

“The expectations for growth teams have changed with users expecting more relevant and engaging marketing experiences,” said Michael Luzmore, Product Manager, Docusign. “To be successful, we needed to scale personalized experiences to global audiences. Contentful’s flexible, extensible DXP allows us to build compelling digital experiences for varied personas and experiment with AI tools that expedite our processes.”

"Without question the DXP space is at the start of a significant evolution that will bring more clarity into the capabilities required to accelerate and differentiate experiences in modern digital marketing,” said Liz Miller, principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Contentful’s entry into DXP will shake up the market by challenging preconceived ideas that have limited innovation. The dedication to an API-first orthodoxy, a proven and flexible CMS platform, intentionally curated partner ecosystem, and investments in AI that will bring personalization and contextual digital experiences into view is just the start.”

New Platform Features

Continuing its evolution from a composable CMS into the broader DXP category, Contentful unveiled a slate of new capabilities for marketers and developers that are generally available starting today.

AI Actions

Marketing teams today need to deliver high-performing content experiences while simplifying content management. AI Actions is Contentful’s framework for AI-powered content operations, enabling marketers to embed generative AI models into any stage of the content lifecycle from creation to adaptation to publishing. AI Actions empowers teams to produce content faster, contextualized to their unique business and brand guidelines, while automated workflows accelerate review and approval processes, ensuring efficiency and consistency at scale.

Embedded seamlessly within Contentful’s platform, AI Actions remove the friction of repetitive marketing tasks, like translations and localization for global audiences, one-click SEO, and alt-text generation. Moreover, Contentful offers an AI Actions marketplace featuring a variety of templates to help teams get started quickly, including an inaugural contribution from Contentful Gold Partner AKQA.

“Contentful is the heart of our health care professionals portal at Biogen," said customer solutions manager Arthur Allard. "We were lucky enough to start testing AI Actions – specifically for translation – early, and this has been a small revolution within the revolution as we are now able to localize, clone, and translate a web page from one language to another in a matter of minutes versus days previously. We look forward to even more efficiency as we go deeper with translation and take advantage of other features like SEO optimization and copy review."

Content Governance

Contentful also introduced Granular Roles and Permissions within Taxonomy capabilities. This ensures businesses can maintain tight control over content creation and usage and helps them align with enterprise requirements for robust security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type 1 certification. This level of control allows brands to deliver consistent and reliable digital experiences.

New Contentful Personalization features

Contentful Personalization will live directly within the Contentful web app. Customers can easily find and manage all their audiences, experiments, and personalized experiences in one unified workspace—unlike legacy DXPs that force marketers to juggle multiple tabs and tools. By centralizing everything in a single command center, Contentful streamlines personalization, making it faster and more efficient for the marketing team to optimize customer experiences. Additional product features launching with Contentful Personalization are:

AI Suggestions features Experience Suggestions, Audience Suggestions, and Variant Generation to take the guesswork out of personalization and experimentation while ensuring consistency and efficiency.

features Experience Suggestions, Audience Suggestions, and Variant Generation to take the guesswork out of personalization and experimentation while ensuring consistency and efficiency. AI Variant Generation instantly crafts personalized, on-brand content variants that perfectly align with target audience strategy and brand guidelines.

instantly crafts personalized, on-brand content variants that perfectly align with target audience strategy and brand guidelines. Customer Data Connectors with leading platforms like Shopify, Klaviyo, and SAP Emarsys enable Contentful Personalization to seamlessly activate customer data for personalized experiences and deeper engagement.

New Strategic Partnerships

Contentful readily integrates with leading platforms to extend its capabilities and meet the demands of any customer use case. Today, Contentful and Shopify announced a new strategic partnership designed to seamlessly connect and synchronize content and commerce systems, empowering brands to deliver compelling, data-driven shopping experiences at scale.

In addition to the new Shopify data connector, Contentful is launching an app in the Shopify Liquid Storefront that empowers marketers to enhance content creation, streamline localization, and leverage AI-driven personalization within the Shopify ecosystem. With the Contentful app, customers can achieve improved product and content synchronization with greater storefront design flexibility. The partnership allows brands to seamlessly integrate content and commerce, resulting in faster time to market and a better customer experience.

“This collaboration underscores the benefit of Contentful’s agile DXP approach," said Dale Traxler, Director of Technology Partnerships, at Shopify. “Our joint customers can connect, manage, and optimize all touchpoints of the consumer journey from both the Contentful and Shopify environments, simplifying workflows and accelerating conversion.”

What’s Next

Today’s announcement sets the stage for continued market disruption. AI is changing how content is created, and marketers are being tasked with accelerating highly personalized experiences that drive big impact and even bigger return on investment.

“We are looking at a future where brands must deliver more compelling experiences across all channels,” said Rau. “By adopting the right technology now, brands can confidently prepare for a highly personalized, autonomous, and data-driven future. We are on a mission to help our customers succeed in this new reality.”

