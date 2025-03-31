City of Winona Expands Renewable Energy Capacity at Wastewater Treatment Plant with Capstone Green Energy Microturbines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (PINK: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC., announced that Vergent Power, Capstone’s distributor for the Upper Midwest, New England, and Eastern Canada, has secured an order for two Capstone C65 ICHP microturbines and a Vergent controller for the City of Winona’s wastewater treatment plant in Minnesota. The new system, set to be commissioned by April 30, 2025, will double the facility’s renewable energy output while maintaining its commitment to cost-effective operations.

The new equipment allows us to maximize the use of our digester gas while reducing our reliance on external energy sources. Share

The City of Winona has relied on Capstone technology for over 15 years, with an existing C65 microturbine that has surpassed 100,000 hours of runtime. This expansion project replaces the aging unit, adds a second C65 microturbine, and incorporates a Vergent remote monitoring controller. This allows Vergent to keep a pulse on the Capstone Combined Heat & Power (CHP) system - significantly enhancing the facility’s energy sustainability.

The Capstone CHP system uses the facility’s digester gas as fuel to generate electricity for the facility’s consumption. The Capstone CHP’s exhaust energy will be recovered by converting it to hot water, which is used to support the digester process heating loads. This CHP application reduces the facility’s reliance on natural gas and provides resiliency in an affordable approach, all while sustainably lowering its carbon footprint.

By leveraging the federal Tax Credit (ITC) and a Department of Energy Industrial Training and Assessment Center Implementation Grant, the city was able to cover over 90% of the project’s costs with these grants. This funding made this expansion project possible in the most affordable way.

“The positive experience we’ve had with Capstone microturbines made it an easy decision to expand our system,” said Brian DeFrang, P.E., Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Winona. “The new equipment allows us to maximize the use of our digester gas while reducing our reliance on external energy sources. Taking advantage of the tax credit and grant before the programs ended was crucial in making this project affordable for our community. We’re proud to lead by example in demonstrating how wastewater treatment facilities can operate more sustainably and efficiently.”

“We are extremely excited for the City of Winona. Being able to leverage creative financing with government funds supports the intended outcomes of lowering carbon footprint in a very responsible and sustainable way. This project embraces the very idea of sustainability by converting multiple waste streams into a circular recycling continuum, all beginning with the receipt of the community’s wastewater,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO. “The City of Winona’s investment in renewable energy aligns with its long-standing dedication to sustainability, ensuring a greener future while minimizing operational costs. We are humbled and grateful for the City’s trust in Capstone and Vergent as they embark on this very pivotal expansion project.”

