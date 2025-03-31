Operation HOPE and Financial Literacy for All Launch Green Socks Day Challenge to Advance Financial Literacy Across America

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to celebrate the advancement of financial literacy as a national priority, Operation HOPE and Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) today announced the launch of the Green Socks Day Challenge, a nationwide initiative to take place on April 30. This movement aims to bring attention to the urgent need for financial literacy and empower individuals, organizations, and communities to take action, start learning, and support financial education for all.

Green Socks Day, powered by FL4A, is designed to be a visible and engaging way to highlight financial literacy during the month of April, Financial Literacy Month. Throughout April and culminating on April 30th, individuals, organizations, and businesses nationwide are invited to join the Green Socks Day Challenge by:

Wearing green socks to start the conversation about taking positive steps toward your financial future. Through the support of Walmart, limited edition green socks are available for purchase on walmart.com.

Taking a quiz to test your level of financial literacy.

Sharing photos on April 30th in your green socks on social media using the hashtag #GreenSocksDay and tagging @OperatonHOPE. Select photos will be displayed on Nasdaq’s Times Square Tower in New York City.

“Financial literacy is the foundation for economic empowerment, yet most Americans never receive formal financial education in school or informal money management lessons at home,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE & Co-Chair of Financial Literacy for All. “Green Socks Day is more than a campaign—it’s a national call to action to ensure that every American has the knowledge and resources to achieve financial dignity and success.”

Corporations, small businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to participate in Green Socks Day by engaging employees in the initiative, hosting financial literacy events, and promoting financial literacy resources.

FL4A and Operation HOPE provide access to free financial coaching, educational programs, and corporate partnerships to help drive financial empowerment at scale.

About Financial Literacy for All (FL4A)

Launched in 2021, Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) is a national initiative co-chaired by John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE, and Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart. FL4A is dedicated to embedding financial literacy into American culture, ensuring that financial education becomes a lifelong learning priority for individuals, families, businesses, and communities. FL4A is backed by leading corporate partners committed to making financial literacy accessible to all. For more information, visit www.fl4a.org

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been a driving force in economic empowerment, shifting America from civil rights to "Silver Rights"—a movement to ensure free enterprise and capitalism work for all. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, which received American Banker's Innovator of the Year recognition, Operation HOPE has impacted over 4 million individuals, directing more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities. With a mission to turn check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into entrepreneurs, and minimum-wage workers into financially independent individuals, Operation HOPE continues to redefine economic inclusion. The organization recently earned Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" Award and has been recognized with ten consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator for fiscal transparency and accountability.

For more information, visit OperationHOPE.org and follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.