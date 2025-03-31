Persefoni Secures Series C Investment

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Persefoni AI, Inc., a leading Sustainability Management SaaS and AI platform for companies and financial institutions, today announces $23 million in Series C extension funding. This latest funding saw participation by both new and existing investors, including a leading European luxury fashion house, TPG Rise, Rice Investment Group, Clearvision Ventures, NGP Energy Technology Partners, Prelude Ventures, and Co-Founder & CEO Kentaro Kawamori.

The funding raises the total amount of investment in Persefoni to $179 million.

“This latest capital raise is a milestone for Persefoni as we enter our sixth year, and expect it will carry us through to profitability as early as the second half of 2025,” said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni. "Since our last funding announcement almost 18 months ago, we’ve continued to innovate at a breakneck pace. Persefoni Pro, our free, self-guided offering designed for SMBs, the heart of enterprise supply chains, launched in March 2024 and has seen more than 6,000 organic sign-ups since, vastly outpacing our projections.

“Our AI offerings - a cornerstone of our work - continue to expand significantly with the launch of smart emission factor matching capabilities and the ongoing scaling of PersefoniGPT. Going forward, you can expect even more AI innovation from Persefoni, as we have achieved recent model breakthroughs in energy and utility bill management, as well as physical risk modeling. We anticipate that both of these significant time and cost-saving advancements will result in commercially available products in 2025.”

In addition to these product releases and breakthroughs, Persefoni is expecting to release a dedicated Product Carbon Footprint/LCA capability, further enhancements to audit and controls capabilities, and a bespoke, self-serve analytics builder in 2025. The company’s expansion from a pure enterprise model to include today’s self-service offering has been very successful. Persefoni Pro was recently expanded to include free multi-framework sustainability reporting in addition to its core carbon accounting functionality.