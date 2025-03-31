-

o9 solutions Has Signed a SaaS Agreement With Toyota Motor Corporation to Drive Supply Chain Transformation and Accelerate Greater Efficiency

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has entered into a SaaS agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) to deploy o9’s advanced supply chain management platform. This collaboration will enable Toyota to optimize its supply chain operations and drive greater efficiency in response to market demands.

“Toyota is a global automotive innovator focused on enhancing its supply chain to meet the evolving demands of the market,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “We are excited to collaborate with Toyota to accelerate its supply chain transformation with our planning platform. This partnership will enable Toyota to drive more informed decision-making, improve supplier collaboration, and build a more resilient and adaptable supply chain for the future.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

Contacts

Evelien van der Wel
evelien.vanderwel@o9solutions.com

Industry:

o9

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Evelien van der Wel
evelien.vanderwel@o9solutions.com

More News From o9

o9 and Mango Partner to Modernize the Fashion Brand’s End-to-End Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Mango, one of the leading international brands in the fashion industry, has chosen o9 to enhance its planning capabilities and foster more data-driven decision-making across its operations. With approximately close to 2,850 stores in 120 markets, Mango operates in a highly dynamic retail environment characterized by demand fluctuations, evolving con...

o9 Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52038224, December 2024). o9 is recognized for strengths in comprehensive computational engine and tracking of promotions and markdowns with inherent prioritization. The report also states that o9 “offers the ability to...

o9 and Prewave Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Risk Visibility for Clients

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its strategic partnership with Prewave, the AI-powered supply chain intelligence platform, to enable joint clients to improve their ability to proactively manage potential supply chain risks and disruptions, while building greater supply chain resiliency. Integrating Prewave’s multi-tier risk intelligence into o9’s Digital Brain platform delivers a singl...
Back to Newsroom