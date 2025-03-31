SK Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Spectrum Vascular

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Vascular (“Spectrum” or the “Company”), a provider of vascular access and medication management products designed to reduce health care-acquired infections, announced today a strategic investment by an affiliate of New York-based private investment firm SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”).

SK Capital, which manages a growing portfolio of companies focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors, will recapitalize Spectrum in partnership with Spectrum’s existing majority investor, Event Capital Strategies (“ECS”), a medical technology-focused investment firm based in New York. ECS will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company, maintaining strategic continuity as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2023, Spectrum Vascular acquired the vascular access businesses of Cook Medical in 2023 and AngioDynamics in 2024. The Company’s comprehensive product portfolio addresses critical points on the continuum of care, leveraging best-in-class SV Spectrum™ and SV BioFlo technologies to tackle the most common and costly vascular access complications.

“ECS and the Spectrum management team have built a platform with significant growth potential,” said Jon Borell, Managing Director at SK Capital. “We are honored to partner with them and excited to support the business in its mission to improve patient care and bring innovative technologies to market.”

Chris Yamamoto and Richard Fay, ECS Managing Partners, commented, “The investment from SK Capital marks an exciting milestone for Spectrum Vascular, reflecting careful consideration and strong strategic alignment between our teams. SK Capital brings significant resources to bear in our new partnership, and we look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities and execute on our shared growth ambitions.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Fried Frank LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital and Event Capital Strategies, respectively. Debt financing was provided by KeyBank Beachpoint Direct Lending Fund, Apogem Capital, and Kayne Anderson Private Credit.

About SK Capital:

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Spectrum Vascular:

Spectrum Vascular is an innovative medical device company focused on vascular access and medication management. The Company's mission is to improve the lives of patients worldwide by providing caregivers with high quality, innovative products with exceptional customer service. Innovation has been a core strategic pillar throughout Spectrum Vascular's history and many of its products have been designed to deliver antimicrobial protection and thrombus reduction. Spectrum Vascular was formed through the acquisition of the vascular access businesses of Cook Medical and AngioDynamics. For more information, please visit www.spectrumvascular.com.

About Event Capital Strategies:

Event Capital Strategies is a medical technology-focused investment firm based in New York, investing broadly across the healthcare sector with a particular focus on medication management, orthopedics, life sciences, diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services. ECS leverages a team of experienced operating partners from leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, as well as medical doctors, to provide hands-on strategic and functional support to portfolio companies. The firm’s approach focuses on fundamental operational, managerial, and financial improvements that drive returns through execution and value creation. For more information, please visit www.eventcapitalstrategies.com.