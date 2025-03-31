Integrated DNA Technologies and Elegen Partner to Revolutionize Long DNA Synthesis Market

CORALVILLE, Iowa & SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global genomics solutions leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Elegen, the leader in next-generation DNA manufacturing, are teaming up to offer IDT customers early access to Elegen’s ENFINIA™ Plasmid DNA, a long and high-complexity clonal gene synthesis service. Through this partnership, IDT early access customers will, for the first time, have access to a cost-effective solution for NGS-verified 5 kb to 15 kb clonal genes, shipped from Elegen’s U.S. facility, in as fast as 10 business days.

The partnership strengthens IDT’s robust synthetic biology portfolio comprised of gene and gene fragments, including Rapid Genes, different vectors and plate formats for high-throughput workflows, and custom solutions support led by an innovative team of scientists and synthetic biology experts.

“IDT has continued to bolster its synthetic biology offerings and capabilities with new products and enhancements, as well as a U.S. facility expansion, to boost our throughput and efficiency over the last 12 months,” said Sandy Ottensmann, VP/General Manager, Gene Writing & Editing Business Unit at IDT. “Our partnership with Elegen allows us to offer customers competitively priced long and complex DNA that they can pair with IDT’s extensive portfolio of custom synthetic biology solutions.”

Matthew Hill, PhD, founder and CEO of Elegen, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with IDT, a long-standing leader in DNA synthesis. This collaboration allows Elegen to expand access to our ENFINIA™ Plasmid DNA and equip researchers rapid access to longer and more complex DNA sequences—capabilities that have historically been limited in the market. We believe this partnership will accelerate research and development across the industry, driving innovation and breakthroughs in the life sciences.”

Starting today, IDT customers can participate in an early access program ahead of the full commercial launch. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.idtdna.com/LongDNA.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com

About Elegen

Elegen brings unique insights and technical innovation to create high-quality synthetic DNA faster, catalyzing the next revolution in the life sciences. Elegen uses proprietary cell-free technologies to build longer, higher-quality DNA on a faster timeline for agricultural, chemical, healthcare and pharma industries. Founded in 2017, Elegen is privately held and based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit elegenbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).