Cboe Canada Continues Support of the Mining Industry with the Public Listing of Lipari Mining Ltd.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) is proud to announce the public listing of Lipari Mining Ltd. (“Lipari Mining”), following a reverse takeover transaction between Lipari Diamond Mines Ltd. and Golden Share Resources Corporation. A mining company with an operating diamond mine in Brazil, a large development stage diamond project in Angola, and diamond exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, Lipari Mining is now available for trading on Cboe Canada, a Tier 1 stock exchange, under the symbol LML.

We are extremely excited to list our Company on the Cboe Canada exchange. We chose Cboe because of its global footprint and local expertise.

Lipari Mining’s team is leveraging more than 20 years of experience in diamond exploration, mine development, construction, and operation in Brazil to advance the development of its 75%-owned Tchitengo Project in Angola and exploration of a portfolio of properties held in Brazil and Canada. Additionally, the company plans to continue operating its 100%-owned Braúna mine in the State of Bahia, Brazil through 2027.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari Mining commented: “We are extremely excited to list our Company on the Cboe Canada exchange. We chose Cboe because of its global footprint and local expertise. Cboe Canada’s listing process was straightforward and transparent, with excellent support from their staff to ensure that our listing process advanced without difficulties. We look forward to advancing our diamond projects in Angola and Canada, and continuing our diamond production in Brazil as a new listed diamond producer on the Cboe Canada exchange.”

Investors can trade shares of LML through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerages and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all listed securities on Cboe Canada.

“It is an honour to be selected as Lipari Mining’s preferred listing venue as they embark on their next phase of growth. Their decision was a strategic one, as they seek to strengthen their market position going forward,” noted Tanya Rowntree, Head of Listings at Cboe Canada. “We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to providing Lipari Mining with the care and industry expertise they need to navigate their capital markets journey with confidence.”

Cboe Canada is home to some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, and more than 100 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs). Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for Issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of Cboe Global Markets, the leading securities and derivatives exchange for the world stage. With exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Cboe is harnessing its global network to equip Issuers with essential capital markets solutions.

Connect with Cboe Canada: Website | LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

About Lipari Mining

Lipari Mining is a natural diamond producer from its 100% owned Braúna diamond mine in Brazil. The Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in South America developed on a kimberlite deposit, the primary source rock of natural diamonds. The mine produces approximately 140,000 carats of high-quality diamonds per year, generating annual gross sales revenues of approximately US$25 million. Lipari Mining’s growth will come from its 75% owned Tchitengo diamond project in Angola, where the Company is focusing its attention on the Tchiuzo kimberlite deposit. The Tchiuzo deposit is an advanced-stage diamond deposit and is one of 30 kimberlites that are present on the Tchitengo project. Over US$36 million has been spent on the deposit between 2005 and 2013 bringing the deposit to the feasibility stage of development. Lipari Mining’s focus is to update the feasibility study and advance the project to a production decision.

Connect with Lipari Mining: Website | LinkedIn