Anrok Expands Platform to Support Physical Goods, Powering Tax Compliance for Technology's Physical Future

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anrok, the global tax compliance platform trusted by leading technology companies like Mercury, Notion, and Anthropic, announced a major expansion that will enable businesses to automate tax compliance for physical products in addition to digital services. This strategic evolution comes as AI drives unprecedented physical infrastructure investment while simultaneously blurring traditional boundaries between digital and physical commerce.

"The line between 'tech' and 'retail' is vanishing. Technology companies are creating an industrial renaissance as they invest in data centers and manufacturing, creating a hybrid landscape, while modern retail increasingly leans into AI and digital automation," said Michelle Valentine, Co-founder and CEO of Anrok. "Forward-thinking finance leaders view this uncertainty as an opportunity—reframing financial compliance from a reactive necessity to a proactive strategic lever. We're evolving Anrok to help these leaders drive growth without being slowed down by regulatory complexity."

Transform Tax from Roadblock to Strategic Asset

Anrok's expanded platform enables companies to manage U.S. sales tax and global VAT across every revenue stream—digital services, physical products, or both—through one unified system:

Proactively manage risk: Monitor compliance as your economic and physical footprint expands

Monitor compliance as your economic and physical footprint expands Expand globally with confidence: Expand into new markets and navigate jurisdictional requirements across the U.S. and globally—with support for 100+ countries

Expand into new markets and navigate jurisdictional requirements across the U.S. and globally—with support for 100+ countries Master unified compliance: Handle sales across channels, product categories, and emerging business models, while Anrok handles your compliance tasks

Built for Modern Business

Modern business demands a modern approach to tax compliance. Whether you're an AI lab investing in specialized hardware, a SaaS provider expanding into devices, or a digital-native brand blending online and physical experiences, your finance team deserves tools built for today's reality—not 2004’s. Anrok's solution builds on its proven track record supporting innovative technology companies as they scale.

"Technology companies are entering a new era of physical infrastructure investment," said Ethan Choi, partner at Khosla Ventures. "As these companies cross the digital-physical divide, having a unified tax approach becomes essential for maintaining growth momentum and reducing operational friction."

Anrok's expanded capabilities are available in early access, with general availability expected in the second half of 2025. As physical and digital worlds continue to converge, Anrok empowers finance leaders to scale globally and stay tax-confident—no matter what they sell or where they operate.

About Anrok

Anrok puts modern companies in control of sales tax and VAT risk worldwide. Built for today’s most innovative businesses, Anrok automates compliance across borders, eliminating the tax complexities that slow global growth.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Anrok has raised $55 million from the world’s top investors – including Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. Learn more at anrok.com.