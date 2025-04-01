INT-Tech Unveils Industry Leading 60,000 nits Full-Color Native RGB OLED Micro Display, Targeting Higher Brightness Ahead

ZHUBEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INT-Tech, a leading innovator in display technology, recently demonstrated a RGB OLED micro display with unprecedented brightness of 60,000 nits. This is a 5-fold increase from its previously announced brightness of 12,000 nits in 2022 and a significant leap forward from the current industrial level of about 10,000 nits.

Most OLED micro displays used in XR devices are white OLEDs with color filters, often enhanced with a tandem OLED structure and micro-lens array (MLA) to boost brightness. However, INT-Tech chose a different path, focusing on RGB direct emission displays. The technology is named uNEEDXRTM, which stands for ultra-high pixel density for Near Eye Display for XR. By eliminating color filter and optimizing panel design and manufacturing processes, uNEEDXRTM display can achieve unparalleled brightness. The recently unveiled 60,000 nits display features a single-junction OLED structure without an MLA and is produced on a mass production line.

XR devices require extremely high display brightness because the brightness is greatly diminished by the optical system. A 60,000 nits display has only an output of about 900 nits at the eye. For outdoor applications, XR device makers aim for at least 1,500 nits of brightness at the eyes, which requires approximately 100,000 nits from the display. INT-Tech is targeting a brightness milestone of over 100,000 nits in the future.

The product recently unveiled by INT-Tech is a full-color 0.39” XGA display, with following specifications:

Resolution 1024*768 Pixel Density 3,386PPI (pixel pitch: 7.5μm） Brightness 60,000 nits ±5% (max.) OLED biased @9V Light Engine ＞1 lumen output (paired with a collimated lens) Brightness Uniformity >90% (nine points average) Power Consumption ＜1,700mW @60,000 nits ±5% Contrast Ratio ＞100,000:1 @60,000 nits ±5% Color Saturation DCI-P3 =100% Expand

Compared to MicroLED and white OLED technologies, uNEEDXRTM offers superior performance cost ratio with a simpler structure and more cost-effective manufacturing process. Established in 2016, INT-Tech has developed into a group company with affiliates and operations covering Micro-OLED display R&D, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and IC design. uNEEDXRTM was originally initiated by INT-Tech Co., Ltd. To date, there are 275 global patent applications filed for this technology, of which 180 have been granted.

INT-Tech will showcase the 60,000 nits display and other technology breakthroughs at upcoming tradeshows, including Touch Taiwan 2025 (April 16 – 18 in Taipei) and the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2025 (May 12 – 16 in San Jose). People who are interested in having an in-depth discussion are welcome to contact and arrange an on-site meeting with the team. Video about the technology is also available on YouTube here.