Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Plans for its Global Headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, announced today that Foot Locker, Inc., a leading footwear and apparel retailer, has signed a 110,998-square-foot, long-term office lease to relocate its global headquarters to 570 Carillon Parkway, a premier Class A office property in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“We’re thrilled to learn that Foot Locker has secured its move to St. Petersburg with a major presence in the Carillon area,” said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. “When a Fortune 500 company relocates its headquarters, its leadership, and its team members to the Tampa Bay region, it’s an investment in the promise of St. Pete’s culture, workforce, and local economy. As we continue our support of Foot Locker’s transition to our city, we remain committed to sustaining an impactful business environment so companies of all sizes can call St. Petersburg home.”

“We’re proud to establish our new headquarters in St. Petersburg, a city that has warmly welcomed Foot Locker, Inc.," said Frank Bracken, President of Foot Locker, Inc. “As we accelerate our Lace Up Plan, we believe the metropolitan Tampa Bay area provides the perfect environment to align our internal teams, attract top talent, and connect with the local community. With many of our team members already calling this city home, we’re excited to deepen our roots, foster connectivity, and create greater alignment and inspiration for our team and brand partners to bring sneaker culture to life.”

“Welcoming Foot Locker, Inc. to St. Petersburg underscores 570 Carillon’s preeminent position as a premier office space where high-profile organizations can grow and thrive,” said Andrew Wiener, Head of Commercial Office Leasing at The Feil Organization. “We continue to see prominent companies prioritizing Southwest Florida as an opportunity for both headquarters and satellite locations. Leading companies recognize that the region offers employees a high quality of life, Class A work spaces and abundant amenities that both attract and retain valuable talent.”

Foot Locker, Inc.’s move to 570 Carillon represents its commitment to community and connectivity as it continues to ignite sneaker culture and unlock business opportunities through the execution of its Lace Up Plan. The retailer first announced plans to relocate its headquarters to St. Petersburg in the third quarter of 2024.

570 Carillon, located in the prestigious Carillon Business Park, provides a prime office location with extensive renovations to its lobby and common areas. The building is ideally situated next to walking trails, restaurants, hotels, retail shops, banks and residential neighborhoods. In the heart of the Gateway Business District, it provides easy access to major thoroughfares such as I-275, Ulmerton Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. With 250,000 rentable square feet across five stories, this Class A office building offers on-site amenities, including a café, fitness center, 24/7 building access and high-speed cable and fiber services.

Foot Locker, Inc. was represented by Lee Winter and Caleb Lewis of JLL. The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Barry Hanerfeld and Molly Molloy Catlett of CBRE.

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,400 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

