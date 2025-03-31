The Destination by Hyatt brand debuts in Canada with Hotel X Toronto

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Princes Gates Hotel Limited Partnership are proud to announce Hotel X Toronto will join the Destination by Hyatt brand, marking the brand’s entrance into Canada. This milestone entrance into Hyatt’s Classics portfolio marks an exciting evolution for the hotel, further strengthening its identity as Toronto's premier urban resort. In the last 10 years, Hyatt has quintupled its brand presence in Canada, demonstrating its commitment to the region.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, Hotel X Toronto offers a serene escape just minutes from the heart of downtown. The hotel features a year-round heated rooftop pool with panoramic views, the first Guerlain Spa in Canada, and 10XTO, a 90,000-square-foot athletic club with tennis courts, squash courts, and fitness studios. Guests can also enjoy a curated art gallery by Neil Dankoff, a 250-seat cinema, a private screening room, and a selection of exceptional dining venues. With flexible event spaces, beautifully landscaped gardens, and an emphasis on wellness and sustainability, Hotel X Toronto embodies the very essence of a Destination by Hyatt property. This new chapter will enhance what makes Hotel X Toronto special, ensuring that guests and World of Hyatt members enjoy an enriching and memorable stay infused with the culture and vibe of Toronto.

“Hotel X Toronto was designed to be more than a hotel - it is an experience that blends wellness, culture, and recreation,” said Fariyal Hasham, Managing Director at Hotel X Toronto. “Joining Destination by Hyatt allows us to stay true to our unique vision while tapping into Hyatt's global reach, connecting travelers from around the world to our sophisticated urban resort.”

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt property connects guests to both people and place – offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

“Hotel X Toronto embodies the spirit of the Destination by Hyatt brand by offering exceptional resort-style experiences which captures the essence of Toronto,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations for Canada, Hyatt. “We’re looking forward to continuing to grow Hyatt’s brand presence in Canada and expand our classics portfolio in exciting new locations that our guests and 54 million World of Hyatt members expect.”

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is Toronto's only luxury lakefront urban resort. Offering 404 guest rooms and suites, the hotel features a year-round heated rooftop pool, the award-winning Guerlain Spa, and the state-of-the-art 10XTO athletic club. Guests can experience unique amenities such as a cinema, an art gallery, a collection of dining venues, and 60,000 square feet of flexible event space. Surrounded by scenic gardens and stunning views of the Toronto skyline, Hotel X Toronto is a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike.

About Destination by Hyatt

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Available for interview:

