Data4Industry-X Orchestrates Federated Data Spaces with Data Governance Standards for Industry

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data4Industry-X, the trusted industry data space solution, builds its momentum by delivering the most comprehensive and flexible solution to foster seamless, secure and useful data impatriation of all shopfloors across the world. Actively contributing to the Manufacturing-X initiative, Data4Industry-X is now initiating interoperability with other Data Spaces, such as the one powered by the LNI 4.0 Association in the context of International Manufacturing-X, to promote the orchestration of federated data spaces which supports Manufacturing-X ambition to create a compelling and sustainable global industry ecosystem. This interoperability with other data spaces will be demonstrated at Hannover Messe, from March 31 to April 4, along with real use cases of enhanced end-to-end data impatriation scenarios for smooth and powerful cross-border, cross-company, cross-shop floor industrial data exchanges.

The interoperability of Data4Industry-X with other data spaces will reinforce trust between organizations in the ecosystem and bring new business opportunities to industrial organizations. Thanks to the interconnection between data spaces, industrial organizations will gain broader access to data from players from other data spaces, and be able to exchange data with new participants while benefiting from a pre-defined and pre-negotiated contractual framework, resulting from the negotiations concluded by the orchestrators of the interconnected data spaces. To support industrial organization objectives, secure and compliant data exchange has become essential to ensure trusted data transactions and collaboration across the data ecosystem.

Powered by Dawex Data Exchange technology, the Data4Industry-X delivers the most flexible and advanced data exchange solution, implementing the Gaia-X de facto standard, using the Gaia-X Digital Clearing House compliance services, interfacing with OPC-UA protocol thanks to the Unified Data Collector solution from Prosyst, interfacing with Data Space protocol, supporting Open API formats and Asset Administration Shell data models, and integrating with decentralized connectors such as Eclipse Dataspace Components Connectors. Data4Industry-X also relies on Schneider Electric building blocks on data continuum from the IIoT box to the data space, on the CEA-List technology development towards the decentralization of data spaces, and on Valeo use cases development leveraging data using AI for the forecasting and reduction of CO2 emissions.

“Data4Industry-X has reached a new milestone by demonstrating interoperability with other data spaces and end-to-end industrial data exchanges. This momentum supports the dynamics for a strong, sustainable industry,” said Laurent Lafaye, co-CEO at Dawex. “Data4Industry-X ultimately empowers industry stakeholders of all sizes to participate in data exchange, to securely exchange, distribute and valorize industrial data, fostering a broad, resilient and sustainable industry ecosystem.”

Data4Industry-X is supported by the French government’s France 2030 initiative, the European program Next Generation and by the AIF (Alliance pour l’industrie du futur), and gathers technological & industrial expertise from Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA-List, and Prosyst.

Visit Data4Industry-X at Hannover Messe, on Plattform 4.0 booth on Hall 8, stand D26.

Data4Industry-X use cases showcased at Hannover Messe include Carbon Footprint Reporting, Real Time Data Impatriation from Shopfloors, and Asset Lifecycle Management.

