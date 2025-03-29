Vivendi Signs an Agreement With Poste Italiane for the Sale of TIM Shares

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it signed an agreement with Poste Italiane for the sale of 15.00% of TIM’s ordinary shares and voting rights at a price of €0.2975 per share for a total consideration of €684 million. Upon completion of this transaction, which will occur shortly after its notification to the Italian competition authority, Vivendi will keep a minority interest representing 2.51% of ordinary shares and voting rights of the Italian telecoms operator, and 1.80% of its share capital.

Vivendi indicated on several occasions its intention to sell its shareholding in TIM in good financial conditions. It has crossed downwards the 20% threshold of TIM’s ordinary shares and voting rights on March 18, 2025, resulting from sales of shares on the market. At the close of trading on March 25, 2025, Vivendi owned 17.51% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of TIM and 12.56% of its share capital.

Important disclaimers

This press release contains information that may have characterized, before becoming public, inside information as defined by Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi’s financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of Vivendi’s future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions, as well the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation to invest either in France or abroad.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is “unsponsored” and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Vivendi’s asset portfolio includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, MediaForEurope, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, and Prisa in media and telecommunications, and Lagardère in publishing and travel retail. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi supports value-creating companies, offering sustainable prospects and a positive contribution to the evolution of our society. Guided by a long-term vision and a constant drive for innovation, the group relies on experienced teams to identify and support sustainable growth projects. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, is at the heart of Vivendi’s strategy and shapes each of its decisions. www.vivendi.com.