HCLSoftware Names Tech Data as New Distributor in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLSoftware, a leading global provider of software solutions, announced today the appointment of Tech Data as its new distributor for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia. Effective April 1, Tech Data will distribute HCLSoftware’s comprehensive suite of products, including solutions for digital workplace transformation, enterprise security, and AI-driven innovation, to channel partners and customers

Tech Data’s established presence in Asia Pacific market made it the ideal strategic partner to accelerate the adoption of HCLSoftware’s solutions, helping organisations realise real value in an increasingly digital world.

This partnership builds on HCLSoftware’s ongoing mission to deliver industry-leading software solutions and strengthens its foothold in the market of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia through Tech Data’s exceptional distribution network.

For more details on HCLSoftware, visit hcl-software.com. For distribution inquiries, contact techdata.com

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation and the software division of HCLTech. We develop, market, sell, and support transformative solutions across various industries, including business and industry, intelligent operations, total experience, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Our commitment to customer success and our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity, and social responsibility drive us to deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a rich heritage of pioneering spirit, HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. Learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals at www.hcl-software.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, part of TD SYNNEX, is a leading technology distributor in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia, connecting partners and vendors with innovative solutions and services to drive business success.