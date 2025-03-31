Basis Investment Group and The Harbor Bank of Maryland Launch New Collaboration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basis Investment Group, LLC, (Basis), a national commercial real estate debt and equity investment platform founded by CEO Tammy K. Jones, has announced a new origination partnership with The Harbor Bank of Maryland (HBM), a minority depository institution (“MDI”) founded in 1982 in Baltimore, MD.

The Harbor Bank of Maryland is committed to fostering the economic growth of communities, through equitable access to capital and financial services, and being a trusted financial partner in building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods.

The partnership is the fifth of its kind that Basis has undertaken since the inception of its Community Lending Partners program in 2022, following its partnerships with financial institutions such as Genesis Bank, First Independence, Private Leverage, and Lafayette Square.

“We’re proud to partner with a financial institution such as The Harbor Bank of Maryland that shares our values and mission to expand access to capital for all,” says Tammy K. Jones, CEO & Founder of Basis Investment Group. “We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership to further support inclusivity in the industry.”

“Our institution is excited to collaborate with Basis Investment Group to continue providing equitable access to capital,” says John Lewis, President & CEO of The Harbor Bank of Maryland. “This initiative aligns with our longstanding commitment to economic empowerment and community-driven financial solutions, ensuring that businesses and communities with limited access to resources have what they need to thrive.”

About Basis Investment Group

CEO Tammy K. Jones founded Basis Investment Group (Basis), a full-service commercial real estate investment platform, at the height of the global recession in 2009 as she sought to create an alternative lending and investment platform built on excellence. Since that time, Basis has remained a leader in the CRE industry, successfully closing more than $8B in transactions, investing across multiple strategies and asset classes nationally, focusing primarily on the middle market where it has deep relationships.

Basis is a registered investment advisor and lender that invests in both debt and equity strategies including fixed-rate senior mortgage loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, structured equity, JV equity, and B-piece investments. Basis is also a licensed Optigo® lender for Freddie Mac and DUS® lender for Fannie Mae. For more information, please visit BasisInvGroup.com.

About Harbor Bank of Maryland

The Harbor Bank of Maryland (HBM) is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) designated minority depository institution and minority-owned community bank headquartered in Baltimore, MD. The Harbor Bank of Maryland has 7 branches throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area, with an additional office in Silver Spring, MD. HBM is committed to economic growth in our communities by providing an array of financial services and products to serve its residents and businesses.